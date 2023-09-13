It Only Took One Award for Taylor Swift to Become a Meme at the 2023 VMAs

Taylor Swift, who never phones it in when it comes to giving us an awards show reaction shot, came through once again at the 2023 VMAs. Less than an hour into the show, Swift's extremely millennial response to *NSYNC presenting her award had already been meme'd. People must lose their shit around Swift all the time, so it's nice to see her return the favor on stage.

Seeing the boy band reunited for the first time on the VMAs stage, Taylor Swift reacted the way most people react to seeing Taylor Swift appear on stage—by shouting, jumping out of her seat, and covering her mouth in shock. “Me when taylor swift was at the taylor swift concert,” one Twitter-user wrote over a clip of the moment. “Taylor swift reacting to *NSYNC reunion is what i’m living for actually,” wrote another. Another person agreed, “Taylor Swift is every millennial reacting to *NSYNC reuniting.”

After the band presented Swift with the award for best pop song, the “Anti-Hero" singer's fan-girling, and the memes, only intensified. “I had your dolls…” the visibly stunned Swift told *NSYNC. “Are you doing something? What's gonna happen now? They're gonna do something and I need to know what it is!”

Some Swifties noted that her response to *NSYNC in 2023 was not that different from her response to them back in the day. “Taylor’s reaction to justin timberlake never changed 😭.” One person who felt particularly seen observed, “Taylor Swift really has the fan girl gene just like me.”

And this is after just one award.

Originally Appeared on Glamour