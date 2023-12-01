'Only Murders in the Building' is headed to ABC. Here's what to know

"Only Murders in the Building" is heading to prime time.

The Hulu comedy’s first season will air on ABC at 9 p.m. on Tuesdays beginning in January 2024, according to a press release. All 10 episodes of the season will air back-to-back, starting with the first three episodes on Tuesday, Jan. 2, following a new semifinal episode of "Celebrity Jeopardy!"

Episodes four through six will air on Jan. 9, seven through nine will air Jan. 16 and the final episode of the first season will air on Jan. 23.

"Only Murders" follows a trio of amateur sleuths — played by Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez — as they solve murder mysteries connected to their exclusive apartment building, the Arconia, on Manhattan's Upper West Side.

The comedy-drama, created by Martin and John Hoffman (“Grace & Frankie,” “Looking”), will be a helpful mid-season addition to ABC as the network prepares to return to new episodes of all of its strike-delayed scripted series starting in February.

CBS pulled off a similar move when it began airing episodes of the Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" in September to help its strike-affected programming.

How to stream all of 'Only Murders in the Building'

Viewers don't necessarily need to wait until January to watch the show. All three seasons of "Only Murders in the Building" are currently available to stream on Hulu. Each season has 10 episodes, all of which are on the streaming platform.

'Only Murders in the Building' renewed for Season 4

Fans of “Only Murders In The Building” who have watched the show on Hulu needn't worry about future episodes not being on the streaming service. Hulu confirmed on Oct. 3 that “Only Murders” had been renewed for a fourth season.

The crime comedy is not only Hulu's most-watched original comedy series of all time, it's also an award winner.

The show’s first season nabbed three Emmys, including an outstanding guest actor award for Nathan Lane.

This year, it's been nominated for 11 Emmys, including comedy series, lead actor (Martin Short), guest actor (Nathan Lane), writing and casting.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com