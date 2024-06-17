Only in Arizona: 3 weird things you should know about the Grand Canyon State

Longtime residents of the Grand Canyon State may be able to list off a few quick facts about their state to people who may not know Arizona well.

Yes, we're known as the Valentine State, and yes, the saguaro only grows here. But Arizona experts may want to rethink how well they know the 48th state.

Arizona is filled with weird and quirky facts that even natives may not know. From the story of the first McDonald's drive-thru to a Western movie set nestled in the heart of Phoenix, Arizona has little gems of history that Valley 101 has dug up.

In this episode of Valley 101, a podcast by The Arizona Republic and azcentral.com, we re-explored three oddities found only in this state that will stump even the most longtime Arizonans.

Listen to the episode

Listen to Valley 101 on your favorite podcast app or stream the full episode below.

Note: This episode originally ran in July 2023.

Listen to Valley 101 : Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher

Click here to submit questions you have about metro Phoenix for a chance to be chosen for the podcast.

Note: Valley 101 is intended to be heard, but we offer an AI transcript of the episode script. There may be slight deviations from the podcast audio.

Follow Valley 101 and all azcentral podcasts on X, formerly Twitter and on Instagram.

Contact the producer at kaely.monahan@arizonarepublic.com. Follow her on Twitter @KaelyMonahan.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: What is Arizona known for? 3 fun facts you didn't know