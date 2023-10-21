The Only 4 Sales Worth Shopping This Weekend, Including 60% Off an Iconic Bag Brand

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Plus, workout apparel from a Kate Middleton-worn brand and $20 jeans.

Lululemon / Amazon / InStyle

We’re currently in that unfortunate window of time between Amazon’s October Prime Day and Black Friday when sales temporarily dry up. Brands hold out until that long holiday weekend to finally discount their fall staples and we, the shoppers, are left either putting our spending on pause or huff and puff as we pay full price. Luckily, not every retailer is giving into that late October, early November sale-slump, with a few of my favorite brands quietly launching major deals.

I scoured the internet searching for this weekend’s best deals, and found four you’ll definitely want to shop.

Lululemon’s We Made Too Much Section

All I can say is this: Thank you, Lululemon, for making too much. This is a Kate Middleton-worn brand that notoriously does very few sales, so I’ll be snagging at least one item (or maybe making an entire workout fit) from its little-known sale section. I’m of course eyeing the brand’s “buttery soft” Wunder leggings that feature pockets shoppers call “seamless” as well as the Align Super High-Rise Shorts, a personal favorite because of how well they stay in place and hold me in. For low-impact movements, customers say the Flow Y Nulu Longline Bra has the “perfect” level of “comfortable” support and the Swiftly Tech Racerback Tank Top 2.0, now just $39, boasts more than 1,200 five-star ratings.

lululemon

$58

$39

Buy on shop.lululemon.com

lululemon

$58

$44

Buy on shop.lululemon.com

lululemon

$64

$49

Buy on shop.lululemon.com

lululemon

$128

$99

Buy on shop.lululemon.com

Anrabess’s Amazon Sale

The popular Amazon brand Anrabess, whose comfy knits have made them a go-to for fall fashion, just quietly discounted a number of its autumn essentials. I’m personally obsessed with this two-piece sweater set, a comfy but chic style we’ve seen worn by Jessica Alba, as well as this quarter-zip I think I could get almost daily wear out of. “The most perfect quarter-zip to dress up or down,” raved one fan. The crewneck batwing-sleeve sweater — Amazon’s best-selling pullover — is also on sale, as is the sweater jacket customers say is “soft, warm, and elegant…and looks expensive.”

Amazon

$64

$29

Buy on Amazon

Amazon

$53

$32

Buy on Amazon

Amazon

$47

$42

Buy on Amazon

Amazon

$67

$47

Buy on Amazon

Target Denim Sale

Target is one of my favorite places to grab affordable, stylish pieces — and right now, a number of the retailer’s jeans are even cheaper. Over 100 styles are currently 20 percent off, with shopper-favorite pairs starting at just $20. For the jean purist who craves a classic look, Wild Fable’s Straight Jeans and Universal Thread’s 90’s Slim Jeans are a must. But if you’re willing to go a little outside of that straight-leg comfort zone, shoppers say that these flare jeans “fit like a dream” on curvy bodies while this tapered style is Tan France-approved, telling InStyle that the silhouette elongates the leg.

Target

$25

$20

Buy on Target

Target

$25

$20

Buy on Target

Target

$28

$22

Buy on Target

Target

$32

$26

Buy on Target

Coach Outlet

As someone who grew up on outlet malls, Coach’s online outlet store is my current obsession. Here you’ll find some of the brand’s most iconic bags, as well as a new silver collection, for a fraction of the price. The Gallery Tote is a true classic, with more than 1,900 five-star ratings, and the Molly Tote in pine green is definitely in the running to be my go-to fall and winter bag. The Darcie Carryall, which can be worn as both a hand and crossbody bag, is “very pretty, classy, well structured, and organized,” according to shoppers. And the Teri Hobo, available in three colors, is “cute, fashionable and user-friendly.” “I can wear this everyday to work and then to an event after work cause the design is so versatile, it goes with any outfit,” shared a fan who added that it can fit their “phone, keys, small makeup bag, female pads, [and] two small wallets.”

Coach Outlet

$350

$149

Buy on coachoutlet.com

Coach Outlet

$450

$179

Buy on coachoutlet.com

Coach Outlet

$478

$191

Buy on coachoutlet.com

Coach Outlet

$428

$199

Buy on coachoutlet.com

