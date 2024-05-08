OneFifteen starts construction on Dayton Hopeland House project

May 8—OneFifteen, which provides treatment services for substance use disorder, is starting construction on its new housing project, the Hopeland House, which will be a two-story house to provide an affordable living space for people in recovery.

"We're excited about what it can do for the community. We think that really the recovery house concept is super important for the substance use disorder treatment strategy that we've developed," said Vindell Washington, interim CEO at OneFifteen.

The house will be approximately 2,250 square feet located on Hopeland Street in the Carillon neighborhood in Dayton. It will be geared primarily toward men in recovery.

"It will be a two-story, single family home that has the ability to have five residents in it at a time," said Natalie Lester, chief medical director and interim president of OneFifteen. "The first floor is going to be fully ADA accessible, so we're going to be able to house individuals in recovery who also have mobility limitations."

The city of Dayton provided OneFifteen with $380,000 of ARPA funds for the project, Lester said. OneFifteen is also receiving a $200,000 grant from Verily, a Google affiliate that helped launch the treatment center in 2019 with other local partners.

There are different levels of housing when it comes to recovery residences that range from those that are peer run to those that are clinically focused, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

The Hopeland House will be a level 2 residence, Lester said. A level 2 residence describes a sober living home for those in stable recovery but wish to have a more structured, peer accountable and supportive living environment.

"In the state of Ohio, we have a need for about 20,000 recovery house beds. We currently only have about 6,000 that are currently being operated," said Lester, citing statistics from Ohio Recovery Housing.

Montgomery County has met about only 40% of the need for recovery housing, Lester said.

"There's a huge need for this level of recovery housing," Lester said.

OneFifteen has involved the local neighbhorhood in the development of this project, said Gwen Buchanan, president of Carillon Civic Council.

"We have been invited to the table. We're active participants, and everything that OneFifteen has said they would do, they have done," Buchanan said. "The development and progress continues. We're very grateful to have the opportunity to serve individuals and families who need these services."

OneFifteen is aiming to open the Hopeland House in early 2025.