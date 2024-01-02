One of Wyoming’s Most Storied Ranches Returns to Market for $67 Million

Looking for a home where the buffalo roam? The storied Pitchfork Ranch in Meeteetse, Wyoming—part of the Bighorn Basin region in the northern part of the state—is on the market for $67 million.

Founded in 1878, Pitchfork Ranch is 12 years older than the state of Wyoming and remains a working cattle ranch to this day. Photographer Charles Belden, whose now-famous snapshots of life on the ranch were published in national magazines between 1914 and 1940, later co-owned the ranch. His dark room is still housed in one of the ranch’s homes. His work, which quickly became known across the country, attracted the attention of many public figures. Aviator Amelia Earhart and actors Tim McCoy and Wallace Beery visited Pitchfork over the years.

More from Robb Report

While the ranch hit its peak in the early to mid-1900s, today it’s being sold as a turnkey operation that is owner-rated to feed 1,300 cows per year and operate a hay enterprise. Not only does the sale come with an operational business and facilities (including the cow herd, feed, and equipment), but the reputation of the ranch is known in the area and over the entire state for its expansive facilities and vast acreage. There are quality working facilities, several barns, an orchard, and a spring-fed yard. There are also eight residences, ranging from small cottages to large houses, as well as a tennis court, and a shooting range populated with mule deer, moose, whitetail deer, and grouse.

The ranch’s main residence, called the Stone House.

The 5,400-square-foot main residence, known as the Stone House, has eight bedrooms and five bathrooms, while the 3,500-square-foot River House, which was built in 1948, has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, along with an attached indoor swimming pool. There’s also the 2,600-square-foot Manager’s House with two bedrooms and a loft; the two-bedroom Carriage House with a three-car garage; and the former Pitchfork Post Office, which has been transformed into a one-bedroom cottage. There are several other smaller homes, plus two log barns that were built in the 1930s and are still used today.

The ranch controls nearly 7.5 miles of the Greybull River (home to Yellowstone cutthroat trout) and has front-row views of the Absaroka Mountain Range. There are several endangered species that still live on the land, including the black-footed ferret, as well as wolves and grizzly bears.

One of the historic log cabins from the 1930s.

The land offers a variety of outdoor pursuits and is primed for boating, camping, fishing, horseback riding, hunting, hiking, and off-roading. It’s uncommon to have as many acres under irrigation as Pitchfork Ranch does, and at 6,400 feet of elevation, it’s suitable for grass meadows and orchard grass.

It’s exceptionally rare for a contiguous piece of land this size to come to the market. Listing agent Ben Anson of LandWatch, who has been the ranch manager for the last four years, said this will be only the third time the ranch will trade hands since it was founded. The ranch provides the perfect opportunity to own a unique piece of not just Wyoming, but American history. The future owners can renovate the existing homes or create an all-new ranch compound to live out their ‘Yellowstone’ dreams.

Pitchfork Ranch spans 96,000 acres, including 13,886 acres of deeded land, 31,600 state-leased acres, 5,645 BLM acres, and 44,984 forest service acres.

Click here to see more photos of Pitchfork Ranch.

Pitchfork Ranch Wyoming

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.