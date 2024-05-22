One Tank Trips: Birmingham Civil Rights Institute

(WHNT) — With summer comes more time to spend with family and the desire for travel. With that in mind, News 19’s Carmen Fuentes is looking at places you can go on one tank of gas starting with the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute.

To many, Alabama is considered the heart of the Civil Rights Movement and Birmingham is a place steeped in that history.

Located across the street from the 16th Street Baptist Church and Kelly Ingram Park, near the A.G. Gaston Motel, the institute is surrounded by the history that it chronicles.

You can watch the video above to hear all about Carmen’s trip down to this piece of history in the Magic City.

