One-Skillet Mediterranean Diet Dinners (Weekly Plan & Shopping List!)

Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD

Our column, ThePrep, has everything you'll need to make meal planning and meal prep as easy as can be. Nutritional needs differ from one individual to another, and invite you to use these dinner plans as inspiration and tweak them depending on your needs.

Cooking a delicious and nutritious dinner doesn’t have to mean a pile of dirty dishes to be cleaned up afterward. Enter these recipes made all in one skillet. This week’s flavorful meals not only keep things simple but will help you incorporate the principles of the Mediterranean diet with ease.

Your Meal Plan

Eating healthfully shouldn’t be restrictive. Unlike fad diets, healthy eating patterns that are sustainable in the long run, such as the Mediterranean diet, make room for all foods. Often cited as one of the most nutritious diets, the Mediterranean diet encourages you to eat lots of fruits and vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains and unsaturated fats.

Sunday’s Chicken Enchilada Skillet Casserole is an example of how the principles of the Mediterranean diet can be applied to different cuisines and preferences. Making enchiladas always reminds me of my grandma. I grew up in Mexico, and it was one of the things she often made, especially on one of my brothers’ birthdays (it’s his favorite dish!). It features my favorite whole grain, corn tortillas, which are a great source of fiber, vitamins and minerals. Plus, this recipe is packed with veggies, including corn, bell peppers, onion, spinach and tomatoes. It uses store-bought salsa and shredded cooked chicken—which I usually have in my freezer—to make things even easier. And layering all of the ingredients in one skillet rather than rolling individual enchiladas gets it on the table fast.

Sunday: Chicken Enchilada Skillet Casserole

Monday: Baked Frittata with Butternut Squash, Kale & Sage

Tuesday: One-Skillet Chicken Paprikash with Mushrooms & Onions paired with whole-wheat sourdough bread

Wednesday: One-Skillet Salmon with Fennel & Sun-Dried Tomato Couscous

Thursday: Southern Beefy Skillet over a bed of quinoa

Friday: Italian-Style Turkey & Penne Skillet with a side of steamed broccoli

Something Sweet

This delicious, nutty bar combines some of my favorite ingredients—chocolate and peanut butter—and makes for the best afternoon snack to pack to work and pair with my decaf latte. And thanks to the oats, dates and peanuts, there's a nice fiber boost, too.

Get the Recipe: ​Chocolate-Peanut Butter Energy Bars

What’s Inspiring Me This Week

Nowadays, it feels like prolonged sitting has dominated my daily routine. And although I try to stand up and move for a couple of minutes every hour or so during my day, the truth is that doesn’t always happen. However, a recent study has got me more motivated to do it more often. According to a study published in JAMA, sitting more than 10 hours per day may significantly increase the risk of dementia—up to 63%. So I invite you to stand up and start moving!

A New Study Shows That Sitting More Than 10 Hours Per Day Could Increase Your Risk of Dementia By 63%













