One of Amazon's most popular blouses just dropped to $19: 'Arms feel so sexy'

It is time to transition your wardrobe into the cozy season with a winter-friendly find or two. Something with a sleeve. Something simple but special. Well, we've found it: a feminine, goes-with-everything, figure-flattering blouse. We're eyeing the smart, sexy, eminently wearable Miholl lace-sleeve top and it's down to $19, from $38 at Amazon.

Why is this a good deal?

Tops that are pretty and affordable are tough to come by, but this one's both. At nearly 50% off, we haven't seen the price drop this low since May.

Why do I need this?

If you're not a big fan of showing off your arms, this top is for you: It has peekaboo lace sleeves, so your arms can be covered up but still breathe. It doesn't hug them, either — it's more of a romantic blouson sleeve — which gives a dramatic, slimming effect. More than 46,000 shoppers give it a perfect five-star rating.

The top itself is loose, but not so loose that you end up swimming in it. Available in sizes small to 2XL, it's designed to fit just a bit oversized, but it's still easy to tuck into jeans and pants. Best of all, it drapes in the most flattering way. Choose from 42 colors, and you'll be party-ready but still as comfy as you would be in your softest hang-at-home gear.

This flattering blouse hits the perfect balance of covered but still sexy. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

"I got the coral/pink and LOVED it," shared a delighted shopper. "So flattering despite my mom pooch. Just be mindful: Light colors may be see-through."

Another fan stated: "I have a big tummy so it’s difficult to find shirts and sweaters that are flattering for my body shape. When I had this top on my husband said, 'You look great! Have you lost weight?' I loved it so much I bought more in different colors."

Perhaps the best part (besides the price) is that it's the comfiest "dressy" top you'll have in your closet.

"I actually layered a long sleeve top underneath this, I prefer the extra warmth and it maintained its beautiful style," another pleased shopper reported. "This is lightweight and feels as though you could wear it any season, especially if you layer a sleeve top under it as I did, you can create some additional dimensionality if you wear a contrasting long-sleeve shirt underneath or go with the monochromatic look. Very versatile both seasonally and how you can style it up or down."

It also packs plenty of va-va-voom — at least, according to this shopper: "I like how thick this is, but it is still a little see-through. Great quality and feels sturdy. Arms feel so sexy!"

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

Nicebay Hair Straightener Brush $40 $134 Save $94 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Dr Teal's Sleep Spray, 3-Pack $18 $21 Save $3 See at Amazon

CeraVe Eye Repair Cream $12 $20 Save $8 See at Amazon

Eclat Vitamin C Serum $8 $29 Save $21 See at Amazon

Nicebay Hair Dryer Brush $64 $200 Save $136 See at Amazon

Dermora Golden Glow Under-Eye Patches, 20 Pairs $8 $14 Save $6 with coupon See at Amazon

CosRx Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence $13 $25 Save $12 See at Amazon

Crave Naturals Glide-Thru Detangling Brush $17 $20 Save $3 See at Amazon

Body Restore Shower Steamers, 15-Pack $30 with coupon See at Amazon

VieBeauti Teeth Whitening Pen, 3-Pack $15 $30 Save $15 with coupon See at Amazon

Style

Fyc Wool Socks, 5-Pack $13 $30 Save $17 with coupon See at Amazon

Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra $17 $39 Save $22 See at Amazon

Lemedy Sports Bra Top $22 $26 Save $4 with coupon See at Amazon

Koolaburra by Ugg Milo Scuff Slipper $65 See at Amazon