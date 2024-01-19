One of NYC’s Tallest Penthouses Will Sell for More Than $100 Million

Katherine McLaughlin
Photo: Michael Lee/Getty Images

One of NYC’s tallest penthouses, located in Central Park Tower (the tallest residential building in the world) is now under contract, reports the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). Gary Barnett, president and founder of Extell, the building’s developer, confirmed the news, but did not share any information about the buyer. “It’s the most expensive residence we’ve ever sold,” he told WSJ, adding that the new owner paid “quite a bit” over $100 million. Shockingly, this monstrous number is still under the original asking price, which was first $175 million when the unit hit the market last year, and later lowered to $149.5 million.

A chandelier serves as a focal point in the sitting room.
Photo: Extell Development Company

Located across the building’s 107th and 108th floors, the home includes seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a library, home theater, conservatory, and staff room. All of this fits into 12,557 square feet of space, which is about 17 times larger than the average Manhattan apartment, which contains 747 square feet. Adding to its pedigree: expansive floor-to-ceiling windows offering views of Central Park, the Manhattan skyline, and the East and Hudson River. In addition to the amenities within the unit, buyers in Central Park Tower also have access to the world’s tallest private club, which is located on the 100th floor and includes a private bar and restaurant with menus from Michelin-starred chefs, a wine and cigar lounge, and a grand ballroom. Central Park Tower was designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture, and also houses a 60-foot outdoor pool, a private movie theater, and business lounge.

Views of Central Park are a standout feature in the home.
Photo: Extell Development Company.

According to Robb Report, the unit was among the most expensive listings available in the world at the end of 2023. Its sale marks the city’s first nine-figure deal in over a year, per WSJ. However, it falls well behind the all-time record for most expensive residence sold in NYC, which is currently held by Ken Griffin, a hedge fund manager, who bought a roughly $240 million home on Billionaires’ Row in 2019. Fear not, though: The chance to live in a penthouse at Central Park Tower is not gone. The world’s tallest residence, a triplex penthouse at the very top of the towering structure, is still up for grabs, currently asking $195 million.

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

