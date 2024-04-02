One Mom Explains Why the End of the School Year Shouldn’t Be Overloaded With Activities

The end of the school year is just too busy. How will we make it to the last day?

GettyImages/thomas-bethge

Fact checked by Sarah Scott

It seems like just the other day that I was ranting about how early back-to-school supplies hit store shelves. Their premature appearance mid-beach season only served to stress out parents like me, who were attempting to block out all thoughts of notebooks and glue sticks for at least another few weeks.

Flash forward to what feels like a mere moment, and here we are, nearing the end of another jam-packed school year. And somehow, even with the promise of summer break so close, this time of year is just as anxiety producing as back to school,

One recent email from my daughter’s fifth grade teacher, and I was breaking into a cold sweat. Her message recounted every upcoming activity I’d need to add to our family calendar over the next several weeks until the last day of school.

From a graduation ceremony (my daughter heads to middle school next year!) and an end-of-the-year dance, to a kickball tournament, testing dates, concerts, an art fair, class party, and more, my head was spinning just thinking about how many things we have coming up.

Did I mention I have four other kids?

Outside of school, invitations and obligations are also starting to crowd the calendar. Between dance competitions, swim meets, soccer games, celebrations, fundraisers, and the usual doctor and orthodontist appointments (plus planning for summer camp—already!), only a few days are activity-free in the weeks to come.

Indeed, this just may be the busiest time of the year. And I thought we were supposed to be winding this train down. With only seven weeks of school left where we live, you’d think it’d be time to kick back and cruise through the final marking period. Instead, I feel like a marathon runner just getting up to the starting line.

I can’t help but think about how it feels like schedules just get more packed each year.

But am I the only parent who feels like we’re just cramming in extra stuff instead of allowing ourselves to take a well-deserved breather post-spring break? It’s as if there’s a giant countdown clock ticking away to the final day of school, and we’re all frantically trying to make sure nothing goes undone before time’s up.

Here’s an idea: What if we just edited out a few activities? Would it be so bad for teachers, parents, and kids if some of the “fun” just got, well, scratched? At the very least, perhaps the powers that be at school could get together with the heads of kids’ sports and clubs to have a discussion. Maybe they’d agree that seven days a week of getting up at dawn and planning, making memories, and pushing ourselves is a recipe for disaster!

I’m guessing the fast pace of the end of the year won’t be slowing down just because I’m ranting. So look for me around mid-to-late May, with even bigger bags under my eyes, clutching a coffee, and if I’m lucky, wearing something that matches. I'll be hugging my kids and swearing that we’re going to have the most boring, low-key, unscheduled summer ever—just so we can recover before gearing up for another BTS season mere weeks after school ends.



For more Parents news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Parents.