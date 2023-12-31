What to Do If You Find One Moldy Slice of Bread, but the Rest of the Loaf Is Fine

Here are some tips and tricks for how to make your bread last—and what to do if a slice or two develops mold.

Photographer, Basak Gurbuz Derman / Getty Images

It’s Sunday morning, and you’ve just made a full spread for the whole family. The fruit is chopped, the bacon is sizzling, and the omelettes are piping hot. There’s just one more step to completing the meal: the toast. But when you go to put the bread in the toaster, you discover something unsightly—white, fuzzy mold has grown across the last slice of the loaf.

You might think it’s alright to toss the contaminated slice and keep toasting—you can’t see any mold on the other slices, after all. But next time you’re faced with spoiled bread, you should probably think twice before cutting around the mold. Experts say that eating around a slice (or section) of moldy bread could put you in danger of becoming sick—even if the rest of the bread appears to be fine.



If you’ve ever ignored the mold and forged on with breakfast, you’re not alone. But when it comes to mold, it’s best not to play around. Here’s everything you need to know about what’s going on inside the moldy bread, plus how you can make your loaves last longer at home—mold-free!

Related: Can I Eat Food Past Its Expiration Date? Here's What Experts Say

Blaine Moats

Why Can’t You Eat Around Moldy Bread?

The problem with moldy bread is that you can only see the surface—and because bread is porous, the contamination can go quite a long way. The United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says that mold spores take root quite quickly, and don’t spare much once they’ve set in.

“Molds have branches and roots that are like very thin threads,” according to a USDA food safety pamphlet. “The roots may be difficult to see when the mold is growing on food and may be very deep in the food. Foods that are moldy may also have invisible bacteria growing along with the mold.”

The USDA also instructs people to “discard” moldy bread, saying that “porous foods can be contaminated below the surface.” So, just because you can’t see the mold doesn’t mean it’s not there. Mold can cause allergic reactions or illnesses, and avoiding these ailments is definitely worth the quick run to the grocery store.

Related: 10 Foods and Drinks That Eventually Go Bad, Warn Food Safety Experts

Andy Lyons

How to Keep Bread Fresh for Longer

If you’re looking to avoid moldy bread in the first place, there are a couple of ways to ensure the loaf will stay fresh for longer. The good news? One of the best way to keep bread fresh is to store it in its original packaging or a bread box at room temperature, on the counter or in a cabinet. The loaf should last for up to a week, but should be consumed within 3-5 days for the best taste and texture.

You may have heard that storing bread in the refrigerator makes it last longer, but that trick will make the loaf go stale in no time. If you know you’ll take longer than a week to get to the toast though, the better way to go is to put it in the freezer. This way, the bread will be good for up to three months.

If you follow these storage tips, you should be able to avoid mold in the first place—and you’ll never find yourself facing a breakfast dilemma again.



Related: How to Store Bread So It Stays Fresh as Long as Possible

For more Better Homes & Gardens news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Better Homes & Gardens.