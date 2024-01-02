‘One minute I was in a meeting – next I woke up 17 days later with half of my skull missing’

The prompt that flashes up on my smartwatch screen is as vacuous as it is triggering. ‘You can do it, Clemency! Keep it up, and you can hit your fitness goals today!’

I stare at it.

‘No I can’t,’ I say, eventually, to this inanimate and insensate thing, which is tethered

to my wrist but feels attached to so much more. ‘I honestly can’t.’

The notification disappears, a relief, but I know it’s only a matter of time until the next one. I brace myself.

I use a smartwatch these days to monitor everything: my heart rate, my blood pressure, my minutes of REM sleep but also my walking asymmetry and other health ‘factors’ that could indicate, oh, another life-threatening stroke. Factors that could spell doom for an elderly, frail person living on their own, of course, but I am 42: technically in my prime, living with my husband of 15 years and our young sons.

In my former life, I was fiercely independent, criss-crossing the globe and juggling multiple responsibilities and jobs, including as presenter of the BBC’s Culture Show, the Proms and Radio 3’s Breakfast show, and an award-winning podcaster, musician and writer. Then, aged 38, everything changed.

Before her brain injury, Burton-Hill worked as presenter of the BBC’s Culture Show, the Proms and Radio 3’s Breakfast show

It wasn’t supposed to go like this… Or maybe it was. Who can ever say? That assumption that life will play out as you want – or hope it will –lies in hubris, or madness, or both.

Anyway. Notification duly ignored, I slump on my bed, in a dazed heap of intense fatigue. By this time of the day – lunchtime – I am too exhausted to focus on anything, but I also feel wired, dysregulated, and unable to nap – so there’s nothing for it but to wait for this crushing feeling to pass.

Sometimes it happens that the fatigue alchemises into something manageable by early evening, in which case I might be able to go downstairs and see my boys, who are aged five and nine; even eat supper with them. Watch them build Lego together or kick a football, or watch my eldest do his homework (rarely, to be fair). Other days, I can’t even stir myself enough to make the journey down one flight of stairs, so the boys bring my dinner to me on a tray. On those kinds of days, as I strain to listen to them chatting downstairs, I silently weep into my soup.

If I can’t hear them relaying the random, charming details of their days to each other and my husband, if the silence in the house is almost deafening, darker thoughts will invariably bubble up – from micro-anxieties, like, ‘Hang on, where are they?’ Or, if I have remembered that it’s Wednesday, so it’s football (or something), then my brain goes to macro-anxieties, like, climate change! War! Or – closer to home – wondering whether my sons will be scarred for life by having to cart up bowls of minestrone to their bed-ridden mum for the rest of their childhood.

Post-surgery: Burton-Hill woke up with the left half of her skull missing and the right side of her body paralysed

Other times, I sense a vague, buzzing ticker-tape of scattered thoughts, observations, memories, ideas, dreams, hopes, panics, boring to-do items, kid admin, medical admin, general admin, spooling on and on and on… Until it’s time to say goodnight. Completely unsatisfied, yet utterly spent.

If the boys are there, I will hug them tightly – as I am no longer able to read to them – and repeat, like some madwoman in the attic: ‘I love you. Do you know how much I love you? So much!’ until they roll their eyes and bound off to their own room, leaving me alone to swallow down the chemical-rainbow smorgasbord of my evening medicine regime – so many pills.

Then it’s the nocturnal task of trying to fend off the inevitable insomnia – as predictable and frustrating as the fatigue crash of earlier.

The events that conspired to create this situation – my and my family’s ‘new normal’ – are still dumbfounding to me, even now, almost four years into it. The gap between the reality I experience and the pretence I have to keep up – that it’s no big deal, that ‘Mummy is just still a little bit ill, and still very tired, and she is still relearning to speak and walk, but she will be fine, it will all be fine, everything is fine!’ – is almost as exhausting as the situation itself.

'The events that conspired to create this situation – my and my family’s "new normal" – are still dumbfounding to me' - Lexey Swall

After 38 years on this planet, born in London in 1981 – with the random fortune of being a citizen of a Western democracy with social safety nets, a universal healthcare and education system, tremendous culture and so on – my great good luck seemed to suddenly run out.

On the morning of 20 January 2020, I was in a work meeting in Brooklyn planning a live concert and podcast launch in my role as creative director of New York Public Radio, home of shows like WNYC’s Radiolab and WQXR’s Carnegie Hall Live, which I had the pleasure of hosting: a dream job.

The next thing I knew, it was 17 days later, and I was emerging from a coma in the ICU at Mount Sinai West hospital in Manhattan: shaven-headed, the left half of my skull missing, the right side of my body paralysed, and the power of speech completely – literally – lost to me; lost in a catastrophic brain haemorrhage that annihilated the language centre and motor strip of my left parietal hemisphere.

'The next thing I knew, it was 17 days later, and I was emerging from a coma'

Prior to that day, I thought I was in pretty good health. Sure, I probably drank too much coffee, and definitely too much wine; had been raised in the 1980s on a diet of processed breakfast cereals and microwaved dinners, and later, pints and chips at the Arsenal or the pub. I worked and played too hard, in all areas of my life (except in actual exercise); and I often needed to be in the studio by 5.30am, so I definitely didn’t get enough sleep. But that relentless hustle and juggle still felt ‘normal’ for many British women of my generation.

What was not normal, however, was the silent, undetectable tangle of cerebral arteries and veins that had formed – probably in utero – and had possibly weakened throughout my life. Until that particular Monday morning, when this arteriovenous malformation – or ‘AVM’ – had spectacularly ruptured in my brain, with no warning, midway through that meeting.

(The concert series was not to happen anyway, of course, as in a matter of weeks the entire world was to be shut down by the Covid-19 pandemic and everything for everyone would change. But that’s a different story.)

And yet: my life was saved. Extraordinarily so, by a brilliant young neurosurgeon, Dr Christopher Kellner, who happened to have dedicated his professional research to AVM ruptures. Who happened to operate in New York City. Not London, or Paris, or Cambridge, nor any of the other places I’d lived previously.

That was a matter of unbelievable luck: a combination of fate and timing: as unlikely, in a way, as the chance of being here – by which I mean alive – at all.

With her husband and surgeon Dr Christopher Kellner

The lithe 20-something who greets me in the gym has a dubious expression on his face, belying the fake American cheerfulness demanded of his role. ‘So, we have all the machines and all the equipment you need to make a full recovery!’

I stare at his lanyard.

‘Dwayne?’ I speak slowly, deliberately, as befits a post-brain-injury aphasia and apraxia patient. ‘That’s very kind. I appreciate your faith in me. Unfortunately, I don’t think that’s going to happen.’

Dwayne and I share a look. He starts to attempt to say something but I can’t bear to hear him peddle me any more platitudes. Now it’s my turn. I conjure a lop-sided smile (stroke-face is real). ‘But if I can recover something, anything… it’s got to be worth a shot, right?’

Dwayne breaks into a full-wattage beam. I seem to have spoken his language. ‘Oh yeah! That’s what I’m talking about!’ He offers me a fist bump. ‘You go, girlfriend!’

I gingerly bump fists with him: the left one, as my right one isn’t functional. The suspicion of being a mendacious fraud arrives, as it often does, but I try to bat it away. I try.

At the start of rehabilitation

Somehow, 2020 was behind us. And then 2021, then 2022, then 2023. Somehow our family had moved from New York to Washington, DC. Somehow, we had moved houses five times in less than four years; the boys moving schools three times apiece. Somehow, I am still here, just about.

I haven’t been able to fly home to London since January 2020, yet I have hugged, in real life, my mum, my brothers, many of my best friends. I have been in the audience watching staggering artists, from Jon Batiste to Víkingur Olafsson, Bryn Terfel to Brandi Carlile. I have been able to take my seat, as an audience member this time, in Carnegie Hall, and have celebrated the 50th birthday of hip-hop – another kind of music that has sustained me since my teenage years – a few streets away from its actual Bronx birthplace.

I have celebrated my own birthdays too, or at least lived through them; my 39th birthday passed in a bleak hospital room in silent pandemic isolation, the familiar New York streets I could see from my hospital window – if my wheelchair was positioned exactly right – suddenly emptied like a zombie apocalypse movie. But then my 40th happened downtown on a picturesque West Village side street off Sixth Avenue, a veritable feast cooked by one of my dearest friends and surrounded by more.

I have been to thrilling sports events too, and cheered in the stands – somehow able to sing old football songs familiar to me as lullabies, aphasia be damned! – as Arsenal crushed the MLS All-Stars: a particularly delightful 90 minutes of my life, and absolutely worth the week’s worth of extra fatigue that ensued.

I think – always – about the countless other humans who have not been so lucky. Why would I rail against the fact that I need to go to the gym for hours, months, years, just to be able to rehabilitate myself to move a few steps? I don’t.

But – I am so, so exhausted.

Since it happened, I have been conscious that the demands and complexities of my care – any brain-injury care – are just too great: for anyone, for anything, any system. Often, I find myself asking if it is worth it; if I am worth it?

'If I can recover something, anything… it’s got to be worth a shot' - Lexey Swall

I have to triage and re-triage the needs of myself, and my family, my friends, my community, my society – our society – in a new and extreme way, and I am all too aware that all resources are stretched and strained to breaking point at this vexed moment in our history.

What is the most important or useful or effective or efficient thing to focus on; invest in? Who knows; who really knows. As in all things, nothing stays static; all needs evolve. But honestly, what a thing it is to get to even try.

Although I am still bedridden for part of the day, all days; although I am still plagued by seizures and panic attacks and nervous system issues; although I still cannot feel any sensation on the right side of my body, I do seem to be gaining strength and building muscle (or least, rebuilding the muscle that had atrophied).

Unlike many AVM survivors, I have been able to regain some ambulatory mobility (if slow and asymmetric); crucially some key parts of my brain were largely unaffected. Neuroplasticity is real, I repeat to myself, like a desperate mantra, neuroplasticity is real. And I am alive!

In the new year, I will be working with the brilliant scientists and researchers of Neurolutions to try and retrain the part of my brain that’s injured and maybe – if I’m lucky – bring the right sense of my body back to life (their new system is all space-age head-electrodes and robotic hands – I have a feeling my kids will love seeing me in that guise). Meanwhile I make myself available to any relevant trials I possibly can, including with my hero Dr Kellner, his colleague David Putrino and their team at Precision Recovery, who are transforming stroke rehabilitation. All of which is genuinely exciting. My old trademark was that I was interested in everything, truly, and I maintain that position of deep curiosity.

And I keep hoping; trying to navigate and calibrate and recalibrate all these conflicting realities – hope in the future versus my day-to-day experience; faith in the known goodness of actual human beings versus the diabolical version I see online or in the news.

So I take a deep breath. And as I pick up my lifeless right foot, I suddenly notice a shard of light from the window, as the sun hits the glass, like the ultimate glimmering disco ball. And another one. And another one. I pause, watch the light dance for a moment, smile, and follow Dwayne into the gym.

Journal of Wonder, by Clemency Burton-Hill, is out now (Headline, £14.99)

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.