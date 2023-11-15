Here’s how to make a one-of-a-kind cabbage dish

You’ve never had cabbage quite like this one. In this episode of ITK: Eats, we show you how to make a unique, one-of-a-kind cabbage dish to really elevate the vegetable. This delicious recipe has you grilling the cabbage and then topping it with a hefty drizzle of tahini sauce for a strong flavor. Here’s how to make this grilled cabbage recipe:

Ingredients

For the cabbage:

1 medium head of green cabbage, cut into six wedges

Extra virgin olive oil

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

For the tahini sauce:

2 garlic cloves, minced

⅓ cup tahini

1 teaspoon honey

1 tablespoon ground cumin

¼ cup olive oil

1 lemon, zested and juiced

Cold water

Instructions

1. To make the grilled cabbage: Drizzle extra virgin olive oil over the cabbage wedges, then season with salt and pepper. Grill the cabbage over medium-high heat until slightly charred, flipping to brown each side. Set aside.

2. To make the tahini sauce: Whisk together garlic, tahini, honey, cumin, olive oil, zest of one lemon, juice of one lemon, salt and pepper. Add in cold water as needed to thin the mixture, whisking as you do.

3. To serve: Slice the cabbage wedges, then place on a serving dish. Drizzle tahini sauce over the top, then sprinkle with cubed pancetta and crushed hazelnuts.

