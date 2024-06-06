In One Ear: Weird wanderings

It’s summer, and for an offbeat jaunt, check out the suggestions on Portland Monthly’s “Oregon’s Weirdest Tourist Attractions, According to Reddit.”

Head to Prehistoric Gardens for a rainforest getaway in Port Orford, and “transport back in time to discover 23 life-size dinosaurs and other prehistoric creatures.” Or perhaps an excursion to the Oregon Vortex in Gold Hill is in order, “a whirlpool of force” in “an area of naturally occurring visual and perceptual phenomena.”

For something a bit more soothing, there is the Enchanted Forest in Turner, “where your imagination meets our imagination.” Or, much closer, and the only food venue on the list, hustle to Pronto Pup in Rockaway Beach, home of the beloved-by-many corn dog, which debuted in September 1941. (Photo: Prehistoric Gardens)