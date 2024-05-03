In One Ear: Sidewalk agates

Local photographer Michael Harbeson takes striking images of volcanic agate rocks embedded in the Astoria downtown sidewalks. He sells the photos from his Etsy site, GoonieGems, and has partnered with West Coast Artisans to print and frame the photos, saving locals on shipping.

“I’m deaf, disabled and retired,” Harbeson explained. “I used to be on Camano Island, Washington, for 10 years, where I learned how to be a rock hound.” After moving to Astoria because of the housing crisis, he ended up in the Merwyn Apartments. “It’s a true blessing to be here,” he said. “I’m very thankful.”

“Of course, in downtown Astoria, you walk around a lot,” he explained. “I started to notice the agates in the sidewalks. They’re hard to find, and a thrill when you do. I lose favorite rocks all the time, even though they never move. It’s the lighting, your mood, seasons and time of the day. It’s wonderful to revisit Astoria’s GoonieGems in the sidewalks and find old friends, say hello, and move on to the next challenge.” He even gives tours of the sidewalk agates on sunny days.

“Remember the end of ‘The Goonies’ movie?” he added. “The pirate ship sails off into the sea ... what happened to the lost treasure? Some of it ended up in the sidewalks of Astoria ... at the beach, people pick them up, and they’re gone forever.”

Harbeson notes the sidewalk agates, while some may look like gems, are actually only worth a few cents each. (Photos: Michael Harbeson)