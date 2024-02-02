One of Beyoncé’s Reps Confirmed That She’s *Not* Performing at the 2024 Grammys

Alert: Beyoncé will not be performing at the 2024 Grammys. According to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, one of Bey's reps confirmed that the rumors about the 32-time Grammy winner's return to the stage were merely a false alarm. 🥲

The news comes after the Australian Today Show tweeted that Bey was allegedly tapped to perform a tribute to Tina Turner, who passed away in May 2023. Grammys executive producer Raj Kapoor also teased the "Break My Soul" singer's involvement in the tribute.

"We've definitely had conversations, and we know how much Tina and Beyoncé loved each other," he explained to Rolling Stone a few days ahead of the ceremony. "The Tina Turner tribute will be amazing. We are really excited. It may be a little unexpected, but it’s going to be absolutely amazing."



The last time Bey performed at the coveted awards show was in 2017 when she was pregnant with twins Rumi and Sir. She wore a gorgeous golden headpiece and bead-embellished gown as she sang "Love Drought" and "Sandcastles" from her record-breaking album, Lemonade.

While she isn't up for any awards at this year's ceremony, she made history and became the artist with the most Grammy wins of all time in 2023. Bey's album Renaissance snagged the awards for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album, Best R&B Song, Best Traditional R&B Performance, and Best Dance/Electronic Music Recording. She's called Queen Bey for a reason, after all! 👑👑👑

