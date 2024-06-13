A once muddy trail has new life and may be an economic boost for a Finger Lakes community

In a hardwood forest in Ontario County, there’s a new trail system — and an experiment into shared uses and economic development for the region.

Hickory Ridge Preserve boasts 550 acres of oak-hickory and hemlock-northern hardwood forest and, as of June 1, 3.5 miles of trails to be shared by hikers, bikers and trail runners. Of that, 2.1 miles is accessible for adaptive mountain biking, with wider tread widths and larger turn radii. The land, located near Naples, is managed by The Nature Conservancy in New York.

When finished, the trail system will encompass 13 miles of trails, all designed to provide recreation opportunities and protect the headwaters of the Grimes Creek.

Hickory Ridge trails and Grimes Creek

A mountain biker takes to the new trails at Hickory Ridge Preserve in Ontario County

Before the new trail system was designed and built, a hiking-only trail ran through the woods, which was eroded to the point many visitors found themselves walking through calf-deep mud. This led to a lot of sediment runoff into the trout stream, said Mathew Levine, director of stewardship for The Nature Conservancy in New York.

“It was a really old system that basically utilized old forest roads and old farm roads, and those had become really degraded and rutted out,” Levine said.

The new trail system, which is expected to double by the end of the year to seven miles, accommodates beginner and intermediate users. It also accommodated better hydrology.

“So now, instead of having this steep, muddy trail that was causing all this erosion into the headwater streams down there, we have this much more enjoyable experience for more users that’s better for the environment,” Levine said.

Naples, NY as a trail town

Aside from the ecological benefits, Hickory Ridge is being touted as the way forward for trails regionally. It also aims to center Naples as a trail town, drawing on other local resources like Rochester Museum and Science Center’s Cumming Nature Center and Ontario County Park at Gannett Hill.

Naples is a prime location to be a hub for trail systems, said Nathan Hayes, executive director of the Finger Lakes Trail Conference.

“I think individual trail systems are amazing, but I think when we can. Thinking about how we connect these individual trail systems to the communities is a really exciting opportunity,” Hayes said.

The idea of Naples as a trail town started prior to the COVID pandemic, which generated a surge in interest and participation in outdoor activity. The initial rollout of a trails map was not optimal, however, said Sean Sullivan, village board trustee and commissioner of business and community development. There was no system at the time to communicate how difficult a trail was or if hikers would need boots and other equipment.

“It was a really good opportunity for us, knowing that we have this opportunity, but right now it is not optimized for a user experience,” Sullivan said. “And that’s exactly what Hickory Ridge does, it makes these multiple sustainable trails that are just a joy to be on. And that’s what we should be able to do in other areas and in Naples, hopefully into the future.”

Now, the village is pivoting to its more established trails and selling visitors on the opportunity to spend a weekend in Naples, visiting the various trails, buying dinner, and otherwise taking advantage of its centralized location.

“From an economic development perspective, it’s a great opportunity,” Sullivan said.

Mathew Levine, director of stewardship for The Nature Conservancy in New York, speaks to visitors at the trails opening for the Hickory Ridge Preserve in Ontario County.

Mountain biking in the Rochester area

While the hydrological and economic benefits of the Hickory Ridge trail system deserve attention, its primary purpose — recreation — is well served. In fact, it's setting the standard, said Rob Silker, president of Genesee Regional Off-road Cyclists.

While most members of GROC are based out of Monroe County, Silker expects to see plenty of area cyclists making the roughly 50 minute drive to check out the new trails. It can be hard to find a place to recreate in the woods that’s open to all different skill levels, he said.

“I think our community is really, really excited about it,” Silker said. “I think you’re going to see an enthusiastic response in terms of how they’re utilized and the amount of people going down there to utilize the system.”

There were some concerns from area hikers about the trail being opened to more uses, including running and mountain biking, Sullivan admits. Trails following animal paths or old Jeep routes aren’t designed with multiple users and can lead to conflict between different users, leading to bad experiences or nebulous fears of running afoul of each other.

Designed with shared-use and accessibility for users on hand cycles in mind, the Hickory Ridge trails are wider than most. While the tree canopy, low underbrush and frequent switchbacks make for a pleasant experience, they also give good sightlines for users to prevent a surprise encounter.

“This is an example of what well-designed, thoughtful trails can be,” Sullivan said.

The active trails system as of June includes four trail segments, including three easy and adaptive mountain bike-friendly routes and one 1.3-mile intermediate section. The trailhead is located at 6795 Seman Rd, Naples, NY 14512.

Steve Howe covers weather, climate and lake issues for the Democrat and Chronicle and is training for the Boilermaker. An RIT graduate, he returned to Rochester after working around the state and in Utah. Share with him at showe@gannett.com.

