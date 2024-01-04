This Once-in-a-lifetime Trip to Patagonia and Antarctica Is Led by an All-star Conservationist — How to Get on Board

andBeyond and Quark Expeditions are partnering up for a 19-day expedition across Chile, Argentina, and Antarctica in February 2025.

Whether you're planning your first visit to Antarctica or a return trip, andBeyond has a new dream itinerary that might pique your interest — particularly if you travel with conservation in mind.

In February 2025, the luxury travel company will partner with Quark Expeditions to host a 19-day voyage to South America and Antarctica by land and sea, accompanied by acclaimed conservationist and philanthropist Kristine (Kris) McDivitt Tompkins.

Tompkins, the former CEO of gear company Patagonia, Inc., established Tompkins Conservation with her late husband, Doug; the nonprofit was responsible for the formation of Chile's Patagonia National Park in 2018. During the trip, Tompkins will share stories about her experience creating a national park, as well as personal anecdotes from her many adventures.

The trip begins in Santiago, Chile, before continuing into Torres del Paine National Park, where travelers will go on a Patagonian safari with puma researchers to learn about their conservation efforts. Then you'll travel to Punta Arenas, Chile, where you'll enjoy a full-day excursion to Cabo Froward, the southernmost point in South America known for its wildlife, ranging from sei whales to Magellanic penguins. From there, it's off to Ushuaia, Argentina, and onward to Antarctica aboard Quark Expeditions' Ultramarine, an upscale expedition ship outfitted with two helicopters for aerial exploration.

“We are thrilled to be working closely with other organizations that reflect our own values,” Pedro Barraza, andBeyond's managing director in South America, said in a statement. “andBeyond has a long-standing relationship with Kris Tompkins and her teams, with our conservation experts from Africa having provided advice and support to both Rewilding Chile and Rewilding Argentina in preparation for their wildlife reintroduction projects. We also relish the opportunity to partner with Quark Expeditions, whose Polar Promise principles reflect our own motto of care of land, wildlife, and people.”

The trip, which departs on Feb. 25, 2025, includes three meals a day (including everything but premium spirits and wine), all excursions, and charter flights, and it's limited to just 14 guests. Rates start at $34,400 per person and can be booked at andbeyond.com.

