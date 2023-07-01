'My feet are in love': These supportive, stylish sandals are now on sale for just $20

Sweet summertime. It's the season of long days spent in the sun and sultry nights under the stars. Also, if we're being honest, it's a time when no one wants to wear shoes. Whether you're spending your days on the beach or just like the feeling of fresh air on your tired dogs, a pair of good flip-flops is a necessity this time of year. And when we say "good," we mean a pair that provides serious arch support along with comfort. With that, we give you Oncai Flip Flops. They'll make your feet feel like you're stepping on a yoga mat all day, and right now they're on sale for just $20 (down from $26). You're welcome.

Oncai Oncai Flip Flops $20 $26 Save $6 Over 4,800 five-star reviewers have given these summertime standbys a perfect score. $20 at Amazon

Oncai Flip Flops marry that classic design we all love — double straps and a toe throng — with material that keeps your feet comfortable for endless hours. They're crafted with a rubber sole and EVA soft insole, which makes you feel like you're walking on air with every step you take.

Plus, they're waterproof and slide-free, thanks to the no-skid grips on the soles. And unlike other sandal designs that have a flat insole, this one actually gives you meaningful arch support.

Comfortable? Check. Waterproof? Check. Supportive? Check. These flip-flops have everything your feet need for only $20. (Photo: Amazon)

With all that going for them, no wonder these Oncais are beloved by Amazon shoppers.

"I was very pleased with these shoes. They are so comfortable." one satisfied reviewer wrote. They look stylish too. The straps are cushioned inside, and have never irritated me. The part that goes between the toes is fabric. I have not had a single blister. These fit my wide feet well. The length was as expected. They have slight arch support."

"My feet are in love," another five-star shopper gushed. "I'm so happy I found these. They are so comfy, and my feet love them! I went back to buy more colors, but it seems that a lot of women wear a 6½, so I will have to wait for more to come in stock. These are definitely my favorite flip-flops of all time!"

Even those who need arch support approve of the flip-flops. One sandal lover shared: "I have really high arches and major plantar fasciitis. So far (only had them for one day) they are PERFECT. And they're actually cute, unlike some of the more expensive flip flops with arch support."

ONCAI Oncai Flip Flops $20 $26 Save $6 The shoes come in 14 colors, but only select shades (like these Khaki numbers) are marked down. $20 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

