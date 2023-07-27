Why you can trust us
Is it Black Friday? Amazon's Fire Omni Series TVs are on sale for mind-blowing prices

22
Rick Broida
·Executive commerce editor, tech
Updated ·2 min read
You don't have to drop a fortune with these Amazon Fire TV savings. (Photo: Amazon)
I'm not going to say you have to buy a new TV right now. But just between us: It's a smart move, especially if you're due for a home-theater upgrade: Bigger is always better, especially when it comes to viewing sports and blockbuster movies. And here's good news: Amazon is heavily discounting a couple of its heaviest-hitting Fire TV Omni sets, with savings of up to $210. These prices are actually on par with Black Friday!

Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV

$430$600Save $170

For less than $500, get your hands on this powerhouse TV with a slew of brilliant settings — and an equally brilliant display. 

$430 at Amazon

The Ambient Experience means your TV delivers entertainment even when not in active use. You know how good TVs look while on floor displays? Yeah, it's like that — except in your home.

Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni Series

$560$760Save $200

This set comes with all the bells and whistles, including 4K Ultra HD, HDR10, Dolby Digital Plus, and more. It will give you one of the most cinematic home experiences of your life.

$560 at Amazon

The Omni Series is notable for a few reasons, not the least of which is the integrated hands-free Alexa voice assistant. That means you can say things like, "Alexa, turn on the TV," or "Alexa, go to Netflix," without having to touch anything. Doesn't sound like a big deal, but trust me when I say it quickly starts to become indispensable.

Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series

$840$1,050Save $210

It's everything you want out of a TV, including three separate HDMI ports to connect an entertainment system or video game console.

$840 at Amazon

The 75-inch model adds Dolby Vision to the mix, a technology that promises a more "cinematic" experience. (That's code for "even better picture.") What's more, you can plug in a compatible webcam to enjoy big-screen Zoom calls. (Find out what happened when I tried out this feature.)

If your budget allows, splurge. It pays to go big, whether you're settling in for a summer of baseball or prepping for Barbie's arrival on your fave streaming service.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

