Olivia Wilde and I have exactly one thing in common, and it's this $15 CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser

As a self-proclaimed skin-care freak, I always love getting a little glimpse of the products celebrities use. And while many of them are admittedly out of my price range, I was pleasantly surprised to find that my go-to CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser is used by none other than Olivia Wilde herself. As reported by People, the actress/director (who recently turned heads at the Saint Laurent show) posted a photo to Instagram showing the affordable — as in, $15 at Amazon — face wash on her bathroom counter. Hollywood stars have access to every skin-care product under the sun, which speaks to what a fantastic product this drugstore find is — especially for dry skin, in my case. Keep scrolling for my full review.

The 'skin'ny

Some people experience thirsty, flaky skin once the temperatures drop; I'm one of the lucky ones who was blessed with that condition all year round. Add to that a healthy dose of sensitivity and psoriasis, and you've got my complexion in a nutshell. Long story short, many cleansers I've tried leave my skin feeling even more parched, looking red and, on occasion, cause an itchy, burning sensation. For a while, I hated washing my face so much, I just didn't do it.

My dermatologist eventually scolded me, saying the dirt, makeup and other irritants my skin was exposed to needed to be rinsed off daily. Plus, she explained that cleaning my face would actually help with hydration — as long as I used the right products — and handed me a sample of the CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser.

Hello, hydration

Packed with moisture-boosting ceramides, hyaluronic acid and glycerin, this gentle, non-comedogenic cleanser was formulated with sensitive skin in mind. It doesn't contain fragrances or parabens, and it's even certified by the National Eczema Association. The first time I tried it, I was confused by how lightweight it was. It feels like a cross between a lotion and a gel, and if you're used to ultra-foamy face washes, this one might catch you off guard. I tried working it into a lather, but to no avail. I remember thinking, "We'll see if this actually does anything," as I applied it over my face.

Somehow, this CeraVe cleanser managed to remove the majority of my makeup — I had to rub a little harder around my liquid eyeliner — but best of all? Once I'd rinsed everything off, my skin felt softer and bouncier, without any trace of irritation.

It wasn't a fluke, either. I didn't wake up with dryness or redness the next morning, and haven't experienced any sensitivity since I started using it regularly over the past year. Once I used up the sample I'd received, I immediately purchased a full-sized bottle, and it's become my nightly cleanser. It makes my skin feel so smooth and plump, I actually look forward to washing my face before bed.

If this drugstore find is good enough for Olivia Wilde, it's good enough for me. Now if I only knew what she used to get that hair... (Rodin Eckenroth/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

A cult-favorite cleanser

Olivia and I are far from being the only CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser enthusiasts — over 89,000 Amazon shoppers are "Wilde" about it too.

"Have been using this for years — ever since recommended by my dermatologist," shared one septuagenarian. "It is the absolute best: lasts a long time, does not dry skin out. I am 73 and only wear blush and lip gloss — I am always complimented on my skin. Their skin-care products beat all the overpriced items out there."

"I have really sensitive skin, pretty severe eczema and an autoimmune disorder that effects my skin, so I have to be careful about what I use," wrote another impressed shopper. "I love this face wash. It doesn't dry out or sting my face or cause an eczema flare-up. It doesn't have a strong smell or fragrance. It is so moisturizing. It also helps me keep my face free from acne, which I also get."

"My skin is clearer after using it than before," wrote a final fan. "It lasts a good while, and my only complaint is that it doesn't lather up enough for my liking (that literally doesn't matter if it works)."

