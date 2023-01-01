'Botox in a cream': Olivia Wilde loves CeraVe — grab the eye cream on sale for $13

When nearly 30,000 shoppers and celebs like Olivia Wilde rave about a beauty product, we're all ears. An Amazon No. 1 bestselling in its category, CeraVe Eye Repair Cream is on sale for only $13 — and you can also save 50% on one if you buy two! You don't have to face the day with dark circles and bags under your eyes anymore. Hooray!

CeraVe CeraVe Eye Repair Cream $13 $15 Save $2 This celeb-approved wonder cream promises to battle fine lines and wrinkles around the eye. $13 at Amazon

The CeraVe brand is widely celebrated by dermatologists, beauty editors and skin-care enthusiasts on a budget. Go ask friends with gorgeous skin what products they use on their faces, and there's a good chance you'll hear: CeraVe.

This eye treatment is no exception to the brand's popularity, but it is exceptional. One formerly puffy-eyed fan said: "I swear this stuff has taken five years off my face...It's absolute magic!"

Sure, there may be magic involved, but don't overlook the chemistry: Three restorative ceramides, moisturizing hyaluronic acid and soothing niacinamide work together to combat dryness and reduce the appearance of dark circles and puffiness. We also love what it doesn't contain: The 0.5-ounce eye cream is fragrance-free, hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic!

Erase dreaded circles and bags with this eye cream from Olivia Wilde's skincare brand of choice. It's on sale for just $13. (Photo: Getty)

Doctors approve

Dermatologists direct their patients to use CeraVe Eye Repair Cream — and some even use it themselves!

"Recommended for all my patients," wrote one five-star shopper/doc. "As a dermatologist, I've continued to find that CeraVe is probably the most superior and consistent brand on the market. Their ingredients are proven and expertly formulated. Needless to say, even I use this eye cream as well as their other products for face and body. It's safe to say that if the product is used by the dermatologist for themselves, it's likely a great product. CeraVe's product line is absolutely the standard by which all other products are compared to."

Dozens of Amazon shoppers report that it was their dermatologist who turned them on to the cream. But this shopper came to it via an ophthalmologist: "This eye cream was recommended to me by my eye doctor because I have very sensitive skin around my eyes that burns and peels. I have tried all the expensive department store brands and nothing helped. CeraVe was a miracle! It is very soothing and moisturizing. Makes the skin under my eyes smooth and supple again."

Tackle dark circles, puffiness and dryness

Whether the culprit is a lack of sleep, stress, aging or straight genetics, shoppers swear their eyes look brighter and younger after using this product.

One fan said, "My under eyes are more plump and moisturized than they’ve ever been, no wrinkles in sight."

Another reported: "I've been embarrassed for years about the bags under my eyes, but with two preschoolers at home, stress and mild insomnia I didn't see a way out. This is like a little miracle tube...I've gone from looking like there are bruises under my eyes to looking normal again. I no longer feel the need to use concealer under my eyes on a regular basis."

"Hereditary dark circles lightened," claimed another grateful shopper. "These dark circles just JUMP out at you on my face and I've had them my whole life regardless of what I eat, how much I sleep, etc. I never could leave the house without concealer and no creams ever worked for me in the past." But this cream brought "so much more of an improvement than I've ever seen before!...Bonus fact: I have very sensitive skin and this was very soothing."

One even called it "Botox in a cream."

At $13, this eye beautifier is a steal. Don't miss this deal on a "wonderful, inexpensive (but expensive-feeling) eye cream!"

CeraVe CeraVe Eye Repair Cream $13 $15 Save $2 Fine lines and wrinkles have met their match with this celeb-approved wonder cream. $13 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style + beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

Aveeno Tone + Texture Renewing Night Cream $17 $20 Save $3 Amazon

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-Use Concealer $7 $11 Save $4 Amazon

Olay Total Effects 7 in 1 Night Cream $17 $22 Save $5 Amazon

Style

Syrinx High Waisted Leggings $14 $17 Save $3 Amazon

Moerdeng Women's Waterproof Ski Jacket $55 $90 Save $35 Amazon

DL Womens Memory Foam Slippers $22 $40 Save $18 Amazon