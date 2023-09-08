Olivia Rodrigo Sings About a ‘Master Manipulator’ Ex on ‘Logical’
Olivia Rodrigo, too, has fallen victim to the “I can fix him” trap. And she sings about it on “Logical,” a piano ballad from her new album, Guts.
On the seventh track of the record, Rodrigo’s voice soars as she recalls a toxic relationship with an ex—someone she was so smitten with, she was blind to his flaws and was even fooled into thinking he could change for the better. “‘Cause if rain don’t pour and sun don’t shine / Then changing you is possible / No, love is never logical,” Rodrigo sings in the chorus. She later express regret that she did nothing to stop the relationship from progressing.
As for which relationship she’s referring to (assuming it’s not fictional), Rodrigo won’t be divulging details. In an interview with The Guardian ahead of the album release, she said she doesn’t ever plan to disclose the subjects of her songs. “I mean, I never want to say who any of my songs are about,” she said. “I’ve never done that before in my career and probably won’t. I think it’s better to not pigeonhole a song to being about this one thing.”
She was answering a question about “Vampire” at the time, but the sentiment likely still applies.
Read the full lyrics below, courtesy of Genius.
[Verse 1]
Master manipulator
God, you’re so good at what you do
Come for me like a savior
And I’d put myself through hell for you
Hear all the rumors lately
That you always denied
And I fell for you like water
Falls from the February sky
But now the current’s stronger
No, I couldn’t get out if I tried
But you convinced me, baby
It was all in my mind
[Chorus]
Thinkin’ two plus two equals five, and
I’m the love of your life
‘Cause if rain don’t pour and sun don’t shine
Then changing you is possible (Ah, ah)
No, love is never logical
[Verse 2]
You built a giant castle
With walls so high I couldn’t see
The way it all unraveled
And all the things you did to me
You lied, you lied, you lied, oh
[Chorus]
And now you got me thinkin’
Two plus two equals five
And I’m the love of your life
‘Cause if rain don’t pour and sun don’t shine
Then changing you is possible
I guess love is never logical
The sky is green, the grass is red
And you mean all those words you said
I’m sure that girl is really your friend
Our problems are all solvable
‘Cause loving you is loving every
[Bridge]
Argument you held over my head
Brought up the girls you could have instead
Said I was too young, I was too soft
Can’t take a joke, can’t get you off
Oh, why do I do this?
I look so stupid
[Chorus]
Thinkin’ two plus two equals five, and
I’m the love of your life
‘Cause if rain don’t pour and sun don’t shine
Then changing you is possible (Ah, ah)
No, love is never logical
[Outro]
Logical, logical
Love is never logical
I know I’m half responsible
And that makes me feel horrible
Oh, logical, logical
Love is never logical
I know I could’ve stopped it all
God, why didn’t I stop it all?
Oh, logical, logical
Love is never logical
I know I’m half responsible
And that makes me feel horrible
Oh, logical, logical, love is never logical
I know I could’ve stopped it all
God, why didn’t I stop it all?
