Olivia Rodrigo Sings About a ‘Master Manipulator’ Ex on ‘Logical’

Olivia Rodrigo, too, has fallen victim to the “I can fix him” trap. And she sings about it on “Logical,” a piano ballad from her new album, Guts.

On the seventh track of the record, Rodrigo’s voice soars as she recalls a toxic relationship with an ex—someone she was so smitten with, she was blind to his flaws and was even fooled into thinking he could change for the better. “‘Cause if rain don’t pour and sun don’t shine / Then changing you is possible / No, love is never logical,” Rodrigo sings in the chorus. She later express regret that she did nothing to stop the relationship from progressing.

As for which relationship she’s referring to (assuming it’s not fictional), Rodrigo won’t be divulging details. In an interview with The Guardian ahead of the album release, she said she doesn’t ever plan to disclose the subjects of her songs. “I mean, I never want to say who any of my songs are about,” she said. “I’ve never done that before in my career and probably won’t. I think it’s better to not pigeonhole a song to being about this one thing.”

She was answering a question about “Vampire” at the time, but the sentiment likely still applies.

Read the full lyrics below, courtesy of Genius.

[Verse 1]

Master manipulator

God, you’re so good at what you do

Come for me like a savior

And I’d put myself through hell for you

Hear all the rumors lately

That you always denied

And I fell for you like water

Falls from the February sky

But now the current’s stronger

No, I couldn’t get out if I tried

But you convinced me, baby

It was all in my mind



[Chorus]

Thinkin’ two plus two equals five, and

I’m the love of your life

‘Cause if rain don’t pour and sun don’t shine

Then changing you is possible (Ah, ah)

No, love is never logical



[Verse 2]

You built a giant castle

With walls so high I couldn’t see

The way it all unraveled

And all the things you did to me

You lied, you lied, you lied, oh



[Chorus]

And now you got me thinkin’

Two plus two equals five

And I’m the love of your life

‘Cause if rain don’t pour and sun don’t shine

Then changing you is possible

I guess love is never logical

The sky is green, the grass is red

And you mean all those words you said

I’m sure that girl is really your friend

Our problems are all solvable

‘Cause loving you is loving every



[Bridge]

Argument you held over my head

Brought up the girls you could have instead

Said I was too young, I was too soft

Can’t take a joke, can’t get you off

Oh, why do I do this?

I look so stupid



[Chorus]

Thinkin’ two plus two equals five, and

I’m the love of your life

‘Cause if rain don’t pour and sun don’t shine

Then changing you is possible (Ah, ah)

No, love is never logical



[Outro]

Logical, logical

Love is never logical

I know I’m half responsible

And that makes me feel horrible

Oh, logical, logical

Love is never logical

I know I could’ve stopped it all

God, why didn’t I stop it all?

Oh, logical, logical

Love is never logical

I know I’m half responsible

And that makes me feel horrible

Oh, logical, logical, love is never logical

I know I could’ve stopped it all

God, why didn’t I stop it all?

