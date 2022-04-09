Olivia Munn posts a candid pregnancy 'snapback' photo: 'Wearing my boyfriend's shirt AND pants'

Olivia Munn, who recently welcomed her first child with boyfriend John Mulaney, shared a candid pic of herself post-pregnancy, calling it a "snapback" photo. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Olivia Munn joked that she’s far from “pulled together” in her post-pregnancy “snapback” photo.

The Violet actress, who welcomed her first child with partner John Mulaney in November 2021, took to Instagram on April 8 to share a candid photo of herself shopping at the grocery store. In the photo, the masked star sports an oversized checkered shirt, loose-fitting sweatpants and tan wedge sneakers.

She captioned the photo, “This is my #snapback. Wearing my boyfriend’s shirt AND pants. Hair a mess. Shopping for cheese. No lie, I thought I was holding it together pretty good until I saw this photo. I thought the wedge sneakers made me look a little more pulled together but I was wrong.”

Munn also thanked her friend Kelly Casey for “capturing the moment.”

The Newsroom star's followers loved the candid moment. New Girl alum Hannah Simone commented, "Literally had to do a double take. Thought it was me and someone had caught me out in the wild." Whitney Cummings added, "100 percent John’s fault because they’re his clothes — also his sperm did this."

While Munn is keeping things light in her Instagram post, she touches on something that often causes a great deal of stress for new parents: the pressure to "snapback" to their pre-baby body, shortly after giving birth. Many celebrity moms, including Kelly Stafford , Cardi B and Tia Mowry , have spoken out about the pressure this notion puts on people during a particularly challenging time in their lives.

In an October 2021 interview with Yahoo Life, Munn spoke about feeling the pressure to snap back.

“I don’t know how people ‘snap back,’” she shared at the time. “I understand wanting to feel like your best self and wanting to feel like yourself again because something is happening to your body. I have friends who snap back right away because they’re built like that, and I have some friends who work really hard to snap back, but I have other friends who are on a slower journey there. It’s just enough that your body keeps changing. I’ve had a lot of friends who have really struggled with miscarriages and infertility, so understanding how special this time is and not put extra pressure and stress on yourself — it’s not good for you or the baby. I’ve seen friends go through struggle and heartbreak, so I’m staying super grateful that things are healthy and well.”

