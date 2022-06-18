Olivia Munn 'has love' for her postpartum body 7 months after birth of son Malcolm

Olivia Munn reflected on her postpartum body in a new Instagram video. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Olivia Munn has love for her changing figure. The Newsroom actress opened up about her feelings for her postpartum body during a sweet Instagram reel with her almost seven-month-old son, Malcolm.

In the social media video, Munn holds her son close and sways to a cover of the song “Vienna" by Billy Joel. She shared, "My body hasn't snapped back, but it made this little guy so I only have love for it.” The New Girl alum captioned the reel, “the postpartum road is rough, but it's so worth it.”

The Cut editor-in-chief Lindsay Peoples and skincare mogul Shani Darden commented on the post with red hearts to show their support.

Another follower wrote, “Hang in there, I remember a friend telling me that our mind/body is wired to make us focus on one thing after birth — our babies. And that the brain fog and all the rest is a way to make you prioritize your baby cub.”

The Violet star gave birth to her son, who she shares with comedian John Mulaney, on November 24, 2021. Since then, Munn has frequently shared the ups and downs of mom life, as well as sweet pics and videos of her little one all over social media.

In March, Munn shared a snapshot of her postpartum life with Instagram.

“Postpartum life right now: Everyone's asleep except me,” she wrote. “Been wearing the same sweatshirt for three days (I think, maybe more?) I'm pretty sure that's spit-up on my shirt. I'm so happy and at the same time I'm struggling (weird to feel both simultaneously but grateful to have all the happiness to keep me afloat.”

In May, she celebrated her son’s six-month milestone.

“Six months ago today Malcolm made me his mama,” the Magic Mike star gushed. “It’s so much fun getting to know him. He loves meeting people, he loves his best friend Penny and thinks she’s hysterical, he’s tried peanut butter (thank you @mmcnearney + @jimmykimmel ), he sleeps through the night 12 hours straight (thank you @mindykaling for sharing your invaluable, trusted and vetted resources), he wakes up from every nap with a huge smile and giggle, he LOVES when we read him books, he lets out a squeal and kicks his legs whenever his daddy comes home, I can’t stress enough how much he loves bath time and he loves being outside and looking at the trees and the sky."

Munn concluded her post with, "I love you so much Malcolm Hiệp. Happy 6 months being earth-side with us. You lit up our whole world.”

