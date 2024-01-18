Olivia Jade and Jacob Elordi’s Relationship Timeline Is Equal Parts OMG 🥺 and OMG 😭

Things we know about Olivia Jade (influencer and daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, in case you need a refresher) and Euphoria star Jacob Elordi: They love dog playdates and have broken up at least once twice. Things we don’t know about Olivia Jade and Jacob Elordi: literally everything else. Enter: this handy timeline of Olivia and Jacob’s love story, in case you’re in a state of confusion after watching Jacob's new flicks, Saltburn and Priscilla.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

December 2021

Jacob and Olivia are first photographed ever-so-casually grabbing coffee in Los Angeles’s Silver Lake neighborhood. In pics obtained by the Daily Mail, the duo is spotted strolling along the sidewalk with friends as the Euphoria actor walks his golden retriever, Layla.

...Also December 2021

A source dished to Us Weekly that the duo is “enjoying hanging out together” as they spark relationship rumors. Apparently, the actor and YouTube star “have been on some dates” but are “keeping it casual,” the insider adds.

Despite hanging out more and more together, the fact that they both recently got out of relationships—Jacob with Kaia Gerber and Olivia with Jackson Guthy—is seemingly taking the pressure off of moving things too fast: “They both got out of relationships recently so they’re not rushing into anything serious. So far it’s going well and there’s sparks between them.” Good! To! Know!

Jon Kopaloff - Getty Images

JOCE/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

May 2022

Another day, another Jacob and Olivia outing! This time around, the two are seen out and about at a park in Los Angeles on May 12 playing with their dogs and looking generally ecstatic. And just a few weeks later on May 24, Us Weekly confirms the duo went from rumored couple to official!

Live footage of me thanking all the sneaky sources who leaked every single update on their relationship status up until now:

August 2022

The couple calls it quits after only a few months together in news that we can only chalk up to Mercury seeming to constantly be in retrograde these days. While the duo apparently “enjoyed spending time together,” they ultimately didn’t want to be tied down to one another, according to an insider. “He’s not looking for a serious relationship at the moment,” the source dished, adding that the former couple “hung out earlier this summer” but is “not dating.”

Separately, someone else reveals Olivia and Jacob's relationship was actually kinda sorta more like a fling. “They were never official but have gotten close earlier this summer and enjoyed spending time together. Olivia’s having fun being single!” a separate source says to Life & Style. The actor, for his part, is reportedly “not looking to jump into anything serious at the moment.”

Olivia Jade Giannulli and Jacob Elordi break up: report https://t.co/ologMTjGfQ pic.twitter.com/ipzgrox79u — Page Six (@PageSix) August 20, 2022

*le sigh* If someone from an era far, far away somehow landed in the the Year of Our Lord 2023 and asked me what modern dating looks like, I would simply show them this ^^^ and tell them that, from personal experience, it rarely gets better, lol.

September 2022

A reconciliation, maybe?!?! Olivia and Jacob are spotted at a park with Jacob’s dog in pics obtained by the Daily Mail just a month after the two allegedly break up. Oh, and they even seem to have coordinated their ’fits, with the influencer sporting an oversized blue sweatshirt with the phrase “Peace is Power” and the actor matching in a blue sweater of his own.

At the time, a source tells the outlet, “They’re into each other, but it’s still quite casual. They’re seeing where things go as Jacob is really busy with his film career right now but they have great chemistry together.”

December 2022

Olivia and Jake are evidently keeping the good times rolling, as eagle-eyed fans spot the duo out and about in Los Angeles together not once but two times! The first sighting is at—yep, you guessed it!—a park with their dogs, and the second is at a Pilates class in West Hollywood.

Now, IDK about you, but I personally would never let a man anywhere near me while I’m shaking and sweating on a reformer unless things are serious, so the Pilates girlie in me ships the heck out of these two.

February 2023

J-14 confirms that after being “on/off for months,” Olivia and Jacob have parted ways again. “They were going around in circles—with their fighting, breaking up, making up, getting back together and then then breaking up again. It was like something you see in high school,” a source shares with the mag. “Jacob had enough and dumped Olivia a month ago, and this time it appears to be over for good.”

May 2023

The couple appears to make amends after being seen packing on some subtle PDA while visiting a car dealership in Los Angeles. In one of the pics obtained by Just Jared, the actor is seen bending down to embrace the influencer, and in another, he places his arm across Olivia as they wait for their car. Nothing says love like car air freshener and never-used tires, people!

Jeff Kravitz /Cassidy Sparrow - Getty Images

June 2023

The two take their ’ship to new heights after vacationing in Italy together, per snaps obtained by People and the Daily Mail. Oh, and this is on the heels of them having just been seen shopping in New York City, so, yeah, they’re definitely looking like they’re back on.

“They’ve been getting close again the past month or two and have traveled together quite a bit,” a source spills to Us Weekly of the YouTube star and actor. “This month they’ve been to New York and decided to go to Italy to get away from it all.”



“They wanted to see if their connection was still there,” the insider adds before revealing, “They both seem really happy and their friends wouldn’t be surprised if they officially got back together.”

July 2023



Another big step! The stars reportedly go away together to Lake Coeur d’Alene, Idaho alongside Olivia’s parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli in mid-July 2023. “Jacob had to leave early to fly back to Australia, but they looked like they had a great time together. They are a really cute couple,” a source reveals to People. The insider even adds that the actor and influencer are “getting serious” and “are 100 percent going strong.” In-ter-est-ing!!!!

September 2023

The couple looks all types of cozy as they stroll around Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood on September 19, dressed casually but still totally glowing post their multiple (!!) summer vacation trips.

The Euphoria actor sported camo cargo pants and a faded blue shirt, while the influencer opted for black pants, a white tank top, and a gray sweater slung around her shoulders. And if you had any doubts about how serious these two are, at one point during their walk, Jacob shows subtle PDA vibes by resting his hand on Olivia’s shoulder. S’cute!

January 2024

Welp. Looks like Olivia and Jacob are once again over. At least according to Us Weekly (no details yet, but they confirmed the news), not to mention the fact that Olivia unfollowed Jacob on Instagram.

That’s pretty much all we know for now, but we'll keep you updated.

