When's the last time you cleaned your brush? This $17 tool removes hair and grime

You've got a stellar hair care routine: You use good products, get regular trims, you've even cooled it on those hot styling tools — but did you know there's another secret step to a healthier mane? Cleaning your brush will help you keep your scalp at is best — after all, that's the base for healthy hair. The American Academy of Dermatology reports that most people lose 50 to 100 hairs daily, and many of those get trapped in your brushes along with oils, grime and other hair products. The Olivia Garden Brush Cleaner cleans tools instantly and prevents brushes from delivering icky particles back to your clean hair — and it's just $17 at Amazon!

The Olivia Garden Brush Cleaner saves your beloved brushes and also can keep your hair cleaner. But how does it work? Think of it like a double-sided rake with bristles on each end that can move through our hair tools without getting tangled. The larger side takes care of removing strands of hair and product remnants, while the smaller side is made for treating tight, specific areas in your brush.

It even works on combs. All you have to do is slide it through the bristle rollers, and voila! A comb that looks brand-new.

Over 3,700 five-star reviewers rave about the brush — with many reporting that it was "love at first brush," as one happy customer put it.

Another impressed shopper dubbed the tool "the best ever," and said, "this brush rake is so easy to use. Fits comfortably in the hand and is easy to stroke through brush bristles. Very well made, and easy to remove hair from the rake after cleaning a brush."

"I was about to junk my $20 salon brushes when I saw someone suggest this tool," another grateful user wrote. "After 10 minutes with this thing, they look brand-new. Who knew I needed this?"

A five-star reviewer shared: "I used both sides of it: one has longer bristles that help with getting out hair, and the other one has shorter bristles that help with the dust. Such a great tool, and I would recommend it!"

