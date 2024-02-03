Olivia Culpo gifts NFL fiancé’s family a Super Bowl suite after concerns over price

Olivia Culpo has surprised her fiancé Christian McCaffrey’s family with a 2024 Super Bowl suite after his mother claimed they were too expensive.

The 31-year-old model revealed on 2 February that she purchased a suite for herself and McCaffrey’s mother, Lisa McCaffrey, to watch Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The NFL player’s mother recently explained on an episode of the Your Mom podcast that she “looked into a suite” but they can’t “afford it”.

“We looked into a suite, and none of us can afford it. Not even Christian, moneybags over there,” Lisa said about the San Francisco 49ers running back, who will be facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs on 11 February.

“Nor moneybags Olivia,” she added, referring to her son’s fiancée. “So we are not in a suite. I’ll tell you that right now.”

However, the former Miss Universe winner later took to her Instagram Story to reveal that she had purchased a suite for Lisa for her birthday. “@lisamccaffrey fake news! Happy birthday Lisa I bought you a suite,” she posted.

Olivia Culpo surprises fiancé Christian McCaffrey’s mother a Super Bowl 2024 suite (Instagram / Olivia Culpo)

According to TickPick, a ticketing resale marketplace, the price of a suite at this year’s Super Bowl can cost anywhere from $800,000 to $2m, depending on the type of suite. The Suite Experience Group, which provides suites for the Super Bowl, offers six suite options: the Traditional Suites, East Loge Level, Club Suites, Owners’ Seats, and Owners’ Club Suites.

One of the cheapest suite packages is priced at $300,000 in the Private Premium Loge Box, which includes four tickets and food and beverages. However, the cost for a Club Suite - 20 suite tickets, two parking passes, and food and beverages - is $1.2m. Traditional Premium Suites can accommodate 22 to 26 guests, while Owners’ Club Suites hold up to 16 to 20 people.

Elsewhere during the podcast, Lisa revealed her son - who’s worth an estimated $23.5m, according to Forbes - was only able to secure eight Super Bowl tickets for his group due to the expensive prices. Lisa claimed that the steep cost of suites may be attributed to the big game being played in Las Vegas for the first time, or the fact that Taylor Swift is rumoured to be making an appearance.

It’s unclear whether the 12-time Grammy winner will be cheering on her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, at Allegiant Stadium on 11 February. Swift has attended 12 NFL games since September, just months after the pair began dating over the summer. However, the international leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour resumes on 7 February in Tokyo, Japan, where she will be performing until 10 February - one day before the big game.

Despite the 17-hour time difference between Tokyo and Las Vegas, many Swifties have shared their theories on how the singer can still attend the Super Bowl the following day. Even the Embassy of Japan has issued a statement regarding her travel plans in a statement posted to X, formerly Twitter.

“The Embassy of Japan in the United States is aware of recent media reports concerning the steps Taylor Swift will need to take to travel from Tokyo after her concert on 10 February to Las Vegas in time to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play in Super Bowl LVIII,” the statement began. “Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the Embassy can confidently ‘Speak Now’ to say if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins.”

“We know that many people in Japan are excited to experience Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, so we wanted to confirm that anyone concerned can be ‘Fearless’ in knowing that this talented performer can wow Japanese audiences and still make it to Las Vegas to support the Chiefs when they take the field for the Super Bowl wearing ‘Red,’” they added.

Super Bowl LVIII kicks off on Sunday 11 February at 3.30pm local time/6.30pm ET.