Ina Garten's favorite go-to olive oil for 20+ years is an Amazon find
If your eyes cross when you reach the olive oil section and you eeny-meeny-miny-moe your pick, you'll love this decisive tip from Ina Garten. The Barefoot Contessa star fell for the light and lovely Olio Santa California Extra-Virgin Olive Oil over 20 years ago and has been devoted to it ever since. So when her recipes call for "good olive oil," we all now know which one she really means.
Olio Santo California Extra Virgin Olive Oil, 16.9 oz
A light, cold-pressed California oil that fans say is tasty enough for fancy recipes and straight-up dips alike yet affordable enough for everyday meals. And did we mention, it's Ina Garten's choice!
We first learned about Garten's fave after Bon Appetit studied her home studio kitchen (that's where the magic happens) and found it stocked with Olio Santo. The Contessa confessed to the mag: “I like California olive oil better than I like Italian. It’s fruitier. It doesn’t have that little turpentine-y edge, or bitterness from the olives. I use it for everything. I use it for sautéing. I use it for dipping. I use it for finishing a salad.
"My favorite one is Olio Santo," she continued. "I would say I’ve been using it for the 20 years that I’ve been writing cookbooks, but probably long before that too.”
Tastes great with everything
Garten's fans agree that this versatile California olive oil works for everything.
"Excellent product," wrote one of Garten's viewers, who snagged a bottle on Amazon. "I learned of this product by watching The Barefoot Contessa. Once I tried it, I was hooked and have been using it for years. Wonderful flavor for dunking and cooking."
"Ina's olive oil is my choice too," another added. "I particularly liked the pour from the bottle. I could get the lightest drizzle."
"Love this EVOO!" said another devotee. "Ina Garten recommended this and now it is my go-to olive oil! Great flavor, but not overpowering! Great for cooking and in salad dressing!"
Could this be The One?
Some Olio Santo converts profess that no other olive oil compares.
This elated five-star Amazon reviewer reports: "Once you taste this olive oil, you will buy nothing else...This is a light, fruity, fragrant, and DELICIOUS oil. From California, it is tree picked, not picked from the ground once fallen from the tree."
The accolades continue: "The very best olive oil on the market...for salads, dipping and general cooking. Smooth, elegant flavor."
"The best olive oil I've tasted!" raved another shopper. "I have been experimenting with olive oil lately, and this stuff is absolutely delicious! It has a wonderful smoothness and a clean, complex, fresh taste. I haven't tasted anything better yet."
Beyond the table
Why stop at the kitchen? Your skin might like a taste too!
"Wonderful! This is a nice tasting olive oil," writes a fan, who adds, "I have also used this to make some small-scale, home production, beauty products, and they have turned out nice and have not had an overwhelming olive oil smell."
