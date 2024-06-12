The ‘oldest home on the market in America’ is located right here in Massachusetts. See inside

A piece of real estate that’s been dubbed the “oldest home on the market in America” is located right here in Massachusetts. The property dates back to the 1600s.

The Stephen Bryant house in Plympton is on the market for $800,000 and it comes equipped with nine rooms, including three bedrooms and two full baths, according to a William Raveis real estate listing. Bryant, a pilgrim, built the home around 1669.

The colonial-style, 2,503-square-foot home at 125 County Road was expanded to its present five-bay in 1703. The listing notes that the current owners have meticulously restored and maintained the home over the last 31 years.

“Step back in time to enjoy the workable fireplaces, new but period leaded glass windows, wide pine floors, antique and custom replica windows, exposed hand-hewn beams, vaulted custom kitchen, custom wainscotting, and more,” the listing reads. “This is a rare, first-period timber framed home that includes many historic features as well as modern amenities such as three workable fireplaces, a brand new oil tank, updated electrical, forced hot air heat, a newer full house generator, and first-floor laundry room.”

There is a first-floor bedroom and bath, there are two large bathrooms and an office on the second floor, as well as a two-acre homestead that’s lined with rock walls, a detached single-car garage, herb gardens, and a chicken coop.

The social media account Zillow Gone Wild declared the Stephen Bryant house the “oldest home on the market in America right now.”

For more information, click here.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW