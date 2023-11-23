Older Samsung Galaxy phones are getting a sweet free upgrade – here's when

When it comes to the Android phone market, there are a wealth of different brands vying for your cash. The market is more saturated than ever before, with tons of models worth buying if you're on the hunt for a new device.

Still, Samsung phones remain some of the top dogs. Flagship models like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra offer top hardware and software features, while the brand also offers a range of more affordable handsets with competitive spec sheets.

Now, the brand is rolling out its latest software update. That's called One UI 6, and is based on the Android 14 operating system. That was recently debuted by Google alongside the launch of the Google Pixel 8 and the Google Pixel 8 Pro.

After making its way onto modern handsets in recent weeks, users of older devices have been waiting with baited breath to find out when they might be blessed with some new features. And now, we know.

As reported by specialist Samsung blog, SamMobile, the full list of expected launch dates has been unveiled. That shows off the roadmap for devices getting the update.

The rollout is expected to be completed by February 2024, with more recent models gaining the features sooner. Quite a few devices – including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and more – are slated for a December 2023 release. That could mean an early Christmas present for Samsung users, then.

The update brings some rather significant changes to the devices. While there aren't many major features, the combination of a lot of smaller changes adds up to a big overall update.

Perhaps most notable will be the new default font for Samsung devices. That will completely reshape the core design of the device. Elsewhere, things like a back arrow are added for easier navigation between pages.

It's a great upgrade for users. It's also really handy for users to know when to expect it. That takes out the feeling of not knowing, and gives them something to look forward to in the coming months.