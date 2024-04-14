Old Lyme's Horseneck Creek Landing goes virtual

Apr. 13—OLD LYME — New signage and a virtual guide will be added to the trail at Horseneck Creek Landing thanks to grant funding from the Rockfall Foundation.

The $1,700 grant will support the local Open Space Commission's Coastal Forest and Marshland Conservation and Education program, according to a news release from the town. The virtual guide will be created in collaboration with a botanist or biologist to highlight featured flora, and an interpretative weather- and vandal-proof sign will provide visitors with information on the site.

The three-acre property, managed by the Open Space Commission along with the Harbor Management Commission, contains forest and salt marsh. Birds include osprey, egrets, cormorants, and great blue herons during the summer and various ducks in the winter.

The landing is located at 36-1 Buttonball Road. The Harbor Management Commission is working to establish a kayak and canoe launch there.

The Rockfall Foundation is a nonprofit organization committed to promoting natural resource conservation, sustainable development and environmental education in the Lower Connecticut River Valley.