Old City art shop Rala is a launching pad for legacy of Knoxville makers | Maker City

The story of Rala begins with Nanci Solomon, but she’ll be the first to tell you that it’s a story about a whole community.

Rala is a beloved downtown Knoxville shop known for stocking its tables and shelves with locally-made products. If you need Knoxville swag, a Dolly Parton-themed souvenir, the perfect greeting card, a pair of one-of-a-kind earrings or a print by a local artist, it’s the place to go.

“Rala is more than a shop; it's a haven of treasures!” Nanci said. She’s the mastermind behind opening the store and setting the intention for its mission. “Since opening in 2010, Rala has been a unique retail space, offering a curated selection of modern goods crafted with love. Specializing in creative gifts for creative souls, Rala is a celebration of artistry and expression.”

RALA is an acronym for “Regional and Local Artists.” The name, Nanci says, embodies a commitment to showcasing the talents of the community.

“We believe in the power of local talent and the unique stories each artist brings,” Nanci said. “By providing a platform for these creators, we contribute to the flourishing artistic landscape of our community, both economically and culturally. Supporting artists in and out of the shop is our way of nurturing the artistic spirit that defines Rala.”

Manager Celia McCall retrieves a print for a customer at Rala in the Old City, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024.

That authentic support for artisans is part of Nanci’s core, and it existed long before she opened the doors of Rala. “I started working for Nanci at age 14 when she had Reruns Consignment Boutique, where Petro's currently is on Market Square,” said Paris Woodhull, founder of Paris Woodhull Illustrations. “Nanci is the perfect mixture of innovative thinking and creative problem solving. I always wanted to be an artist, but Nanci taught me how to be an artist and a marketer, bookkeeper, wholesaler, business owner.”

While Nanci’s personal story has strong roots within the local maker community, so too does Rala’s building. “Nestled in the Daniel in the historic Old City, our current space carries a storied maker history, dating back to the late 1890s in the garment industry,” Nanci said. “It is a privilege for us to uphold this legacy, proudly showcasing Knoxville's present generation of creators in this rich and historic setting.”

Since it opened, Nanci and the community she’s created with Rala have played a major role in writing the next chapter of maker history in The Maker City, a moniker attributed to the city of Knoxville thanks in part to Nanci. Rala, Native Maps and Knoxville Entrepreneur Center came together in 2016 to create the first Knoxville Maker Summit. “The stars aligned for The Maker City's inception,” Nanci said. “Witnessing its remarkable growth over the past seven years has been truly inspiring. My passion for local makers stems from a deep appreciation for the authenticity and creativity they bring to our community. The vibrant stories and unique perspectives each maker brings fuels my passion for fostering a thriving environment where local creativity can flourish.”

And flourish, it has. “Rala is special to our community,” said Samantha Lane, creator of Origami Day. “It is a launch point and growth zone for so many East Tennessee makers. Seeing Nanci build her business from the ground up showed me that the best way to run a business is the way that works for you. I saw what smart thinking, hard work, and humility did for a business, and I wanted to do it that way.”

It's easy to enjoy being in Rala. From the moment you step inside you’re surrounded by color, pattern and art. But what’s behind those tangible items, the soul of the shop and of all the people who have been part of its story, casts a palpable energy over the space that lets you know you’ve entered more than just a store.

“Nanci has put her heart into that business and has taught so many Knoxvillians to love craft and beauty the way she does,” said Alaina Smith, owner and creative director of Cold Gold. “Where would we be without her influence on our city?”

A wall of jewelry and other gifts is seen in Rala in the Old City, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024.

When you walk down Jackson Avenue, you’ll easily be able to spot Rala by the sunny yellow front doors, and you’re bound to pass a creative window design or A-frame sign beckoning you to discover the treasures within. Whether you’re shopping for a gift, searching for the perfect Knoxville collectible, or even selling your own art inside the shop, there is inspiration to be found in Rala and from Nanci. And to the prospective makers, creators and business owners, heed Nanci’s advice as you set out on your own path, “Take it slow, establish boundaries, and ensure a fulfilling life beyond your business. Balance and prioritizing well-being are necessary for sustained creativity and lasting success.”

Shop Rala online at shoprala.com.

The Maker City is the greater Knoxville-area community of makers, artists, creatives, and small-scale manufacturers and supporting entities. Led by the Mayor’s Maker Council, we facilitate collaborative partnerships, programming, and opportunities in an effort to create a sustainable creative community. For more info, visit us at http://themakercity.org/.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Maker City: Art shop is a launching pad for legacy of Knoxville makers