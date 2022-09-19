'Totally erased my smile lines': Olay's ultimate anti-aging cream is on sale for $15

Do you wake up with refreshed, glowing skin in the morning? Perhaps we should rephrase that: Would you like to wake up with refreshed, glowing skin in the morning? If so, it's vital to find a nutrient-right night cream that moisturizes, exfoliates, treats the effects of sun damage and diminishes fine lines. A night cream is specifically important because skin — like the rest of your body — replenishes and repairs itself while you sleep. But what night cream will do the trick? Over 6,000 five-star Amazon reviewers swear the answer is Olay Total Effects 7-in-1 Night Cream, and it's currently on sale for $15 (down from $22).

Olay Total Effects 7-in-1 Night Cream goes above and beyond the call of duty to moisturize and repair skin while you snooze soundly — it works to deliver seven different benefits to your skin with a host of different age-defying ingredients. The formula features Olay's VitaNiacin Complex, made with vitamins B3, B4, E and C, to exfoliate, nourish and replenish skin cells while fighting signs of aging. By the time you wake up, you'll notice that your skin is moisturized and brighter. Fine lines and wrinkles will also appear fainter, along with pores and dark spots. And as an added bonus, the cream produces a visible lift, which will help you start the day looking like your best self.

A night cream may be the final step of the day for your skincare routine, but it also can be the most beneficial. That's what tons of reviewers on Amazon are saying — they're obsessed with the visible results they can see each morning and love how pronounced those results become over time.

It'll moisturize, brighten and tighten, all while you catch some ZZZs. (Photo: Amazon)

"First of all.. What sort of magic is in this container?" one five-star reviewer asks. "I have been using the Olay Regenerist night cream for about a year, and I just decided to try this product out. In one week wrinkles are clearing up."

Another adds, "I use this cream nightly and after about 2 weeks, began getting compliments on my skin. It's done amazing things on my neck (which was getting crepe-y), firmed my jaw and almost totally erased the 'parenthesis' smile lines that were getting deeper."

According to this reviewer, Olay products have been a family skincare secret for years. "My mother-in-law who passed a few years back at 95 swore by Olay. No one would have guessed she was her age," they say. "I've been using this and people are shocked to know I'm going to be 60. This is one great product. I'm done shopping around for expensive stuff. This works just as well, if not better!"

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty

Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser $80 $100 Save $20

Limural Limural Hair Clippers for Men Professional $29 $40 Save $11

VieBeauti Premium Eyelash Growth Serum and Eyebrow Enhancer $23 $40 Save $17

NEW YORK BIOLOGY THE ULTIMATE COSMECEUTICALS Dead Sea Mud Mask for Face and Body $17 $25 Save $8

BS-MALL 14-piece Makeup Brush Set $8 $20 Save $12

SheaMoisture Intensive Hydration Shampoo for Dry, Damaged Hair $9 $11 Save $2

SheaMoisture Curl Mousse for Frizz Control $9 $11 Save $2

Style

Adidas Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe $105 $190 Save $85

Amazon Essentials Studio Mid-Rise Full Length Yoga Legging $19 $23 Save $4

Akk Memory Foam Workout Sneakers $39 $70 Save $31

Upopby Vintage Tummy Control One Piece Swimsuit $33 $70 Save $37

Kranda Summer Short Sleeve Smocked Floral Maxi Dress $37 $50 Save $13