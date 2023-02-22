'I will never sweep again': Pet owners adore this robovac — save nearly 80%
Pets are cute, fluffy, adorable...and messy. A shedding cat can layer your floor in fur, or a dog's muddy paw prints can stain the floor. We love our four-legged friends, but they can be a lot of cleanup. The good news? A robovac can help. Namely, the OKP Robot Vacuum Cleaner, which is massively discounted right now. Down from $400, the OKP can be yours for just $90 — that's a whopping 78% off! This little blue robot does the work for you, so you can spend more time playing with your pets and less time cleaning up after them.
OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner
The vac is equipped to handle both wood and carpet flooring, and it has four modes to make fast work of dirt, debris, fur and more. It can follow the wall and automatically clean, spot clean or manually clean so that a mess of any size is tackled with precision and power. It'll run for up to 100 minutes (on low suction mode) before automatically returning to its charging base to juice up.
"All I can say is WOW," wrote one pet owner. "With several dogs in my house, I think this will be a godsend. As soon as I received it, I put it together and let it go. I just swept, for the third time, and it picked up hair from under my coffee table, along the walls, and the edge of my furniture! So far, I LOVE it!"
Another added: "This vacuum is amazing!!! I will never sweep my floors again...Now, we are by no means dirty people, but this really grossed me out to know that our floors were so nasty and hair-covered. The app makes it easy to control — in fact, I’m at work right now while the vacuum is doing my house cleaning at home. Love love love it! Especially if you have pets, this thing is definitely worth it!"
"I wasn't expecting that it would be so good," added a third. "I have dogs, two of them shed a lot, which drives me crazy, but this vacuum keeps my floor clean. I don't see hair anywhere, it goes under the furniture and everywhere with no problem."
You don't need to be a pet owner to get the most out of this vac, either:
"Love this little guy," wrote a happy shopper. "I [set] it to clean by sunrise, so by the time I woke up my floor is clean. Is very quiet so I don't hear it in the morning — just when it bumps into my bed. And when I'm on my way to work I ask Google to set the vacuum to clean."
In short: "This robot vacuum is a life changer! I can’t believe I waited this long to buy it! I absolutely love it — it's amazing!"
OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:
Vacuums
OKP K3 Robot Vacuum Cleaner$91$420Save $329
Black+Decker dustbuster AdvancedClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum$49$60Save $11
Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim)$138$230Save $92
Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$120$500Save $380 with coupon
Kitchen
Dash Mini Waffle Maker$20
Instant Essentials 4-quart Air Fryer Oven$55$80Save $25
T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized 2-Piece Cookware Set$30$61Save $31
Lodge L8SK3 10-1/4-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet$20$34Save $14
Auto
FBB Phone Mount for Car$15$40Save $25
Seaaes 51-inch Extendable Ice Scraper and Snow Brush with Squeegee$13$36Save $23
Fortem Car Trunk Organizer$21$35Save $14 with coupon
Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car$7$12Save $5
Bedding and home
Himoon Bed Pillows$25
Sidney Sleep Sidney Sleep Side and Back Sleeper Pillow for Neck and Shoulder Pain Relief$45$80Save $35 with coupon
Cozsinoor Bed Pillows (Queen Pack of 2)$26$65Save $39 with coupon
Utopia Bedding Quilted Fitted Mattress Pad (Queen)$18$24Save $6
Storage and Organization
ClearSpace Plastic Storage Bins$40$50Save $10
Solejazz 2-Tier Under Sink Organizer (2 pack)$36$50Save $14 with coupon
Hoojo Refrigerator Organizer Bins$18$31Save $13
Lifewit Large Capacity Clothes Storage Bag Organizer (3-Pack)$16$30Save $14