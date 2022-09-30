Hurry! 'I don't see hair anywhere!' Pet owners love this robovac — and it's only $90

We love our pets, but boy, can they make a mess! Your pup's dirty paw prints, your cat's constantly shedding coat, and the crumbs that surround their bowl at all times can all add up to a headache when it comes to keeping your house clean. Being a pet owner is a dirty (yet joyful!) job.

You could use a little help, So instead of whipping out a vacuum every time you find a clump of fur under the table, outsource the work to a friendly little helper — namely, the OKP Robot Vacuum Cleaner, which is on massive sale right now. Down from $400, it's currently just $90 — that's a $310 discount — but only for today! This little blue robot does all the dirty work for you, so you can spend more time playing with your pets and less time cleaning up after them.

OKP OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner $90 $400 Save $310 $90 at Amazon You can now score an amazing deal on this popular robot vacuum during the special lightning deal.

Even better, you can program the vac remotely by using the OKP app. It's compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, so just tell your smart home system to turn on your little robot, and it'll whizz off in search of a mess to clean.

The vac is equipped to handle both wood and carpet flooring, and has four modes to make fast work of dirt, debris, fur and more. It can follow the wall and automatically clean, spot clean or manually clean so that a mess of any size is tackled with precision and power. It'll run for up to 100 minutes (on low suction mode) before automatically returning to its charging base to juice up.

Pet hair? Dust? Dirt? No problem. (Photo: Amazon)

"All I can say is WOW," writes one pet owner. "With several dogs in my house, I think this will be a godsend. As soon as I received it, I put it together and let it go. I just swept, for the third time, and it picked up hair from under my coffee table, along the walls, and the edge of my furniture! So far, I LOVE it!"

Another added: "This vacuum is amazing!!! I will never sweep my floors again...Now, we are by no means dirty people, but this really grossed me out to know that our floors were so nasty and hair-covered. The app makes it easy to control — in fact, I’m at work right now while the vacuum is doing my house cleaning at home. Love love love it! Especially if you have pets, this thing is definitely worth it!"

Four different modes help personalize your clean. (Photo: Amazon)

"I wasn't expecting that it would be so good," added a third. "I have dogs, two of them shed a lot, which drives me crazy, but this vacuum keeps my floor clean. I don't see hair anywhere, it goes under the furniture and everywhere with no problem."

You don't need to be a pet owner to get the most out of this vac, either:

"Love this little guy," writes one happy shopper. "I [set] it to clean by sunrise so by the time I woke up my floor is clean. Is very quiet so I don't hear it in the morning just when it bumps into my bed. And when I'm on my way to work I ask Google to set the vacuum to clean."

In short: "This robot vacuum is a life changer! I can’t believe I waited this long to buy it! I absolutely love it — it's amazing!"

Did you hear that Prime Day is happening again? Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is on October 11 and 12, but you need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the deals. Here's how you can sign up for a free trial, which also gives you complimentary shipping. See all of our Prime Early Access Sale coverage here and shop the early Prime Day deals here.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

