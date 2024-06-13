These Oklahoma cities are among the best places to live, according to U.S. News list

U.S. News and World Report ranked Oklahoma's two biggest cities among the country's best places to live in its 2024-2025 list.

Here's where the media company ranked Oklahoma City and Tulsa among the list of 150 places and why.

Oklahoma City in top 20 best places to live in the U.S.

Topping Tulsa in the rankings, Oklahoma City placed 16th in best places to live in the U.S.

U.S. News and World Report cited the cities Western heritage mixed with a cosmopolitan feel among reasons why Oklahoma City was included on the list.

Also mentioned is the recent influx of younger residents, which the media company says "has infused the city with a more energetic, creative and progressive feel than it had in the past."

Oklahoma City's greatest asset is its people, according to the report.

"The community is tight-knit, and people are willing to offer a friendly hello, ever aware that the Sooner State's biggest city is really a small town at heart," the report reads.

Tulsa among the best places to live in the U.S.

U.S. News and World Report ranked Tulsa the 76th best place to live in the U.S., citing its "distinct culture" and Native American and cowboy heritage.

The report also mentioned the city's "warm and welcoming hospitality" and "locals who are passionate about their town."

Though many Tulsans are lifelong residents, they're still welcoming to newcomers, according to the report.

"Running into friends or acquaintances at the grocery store, forming lasting relationships with your bartenders or baristas and having long conversations with strangers are all the norm here," the report reads.

Tulsa's community celebrates its heritage and common interests through popular events like Oktoberfest and the Tulsa Tough annual bicycle race and affiliated Cry Baby Hill block party, according to the report.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: These Oklahoma cities ranked in US News' best 150 places to live