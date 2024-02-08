Oklahoma Basketball Honors Toby Keith With Courtside Memorial: “Forever A Sooner”

The Oklahoma native and diehard Sooners’ fan died on Monday at the age of 62.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Oklahoma paid tribute to one of their own before the Sooners’ men’s basketball game against BYU at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman Tuesday night.

The team honored Oklahoma native and diehard Sooners’ fan, country crooner Toby Keith, by setting up a guitar with a red solo cup in the seat next to athletic director Joe Castiglione.

Keith, who grew up in nearby Moore, lost his battle with cancer on Monday at the age of 62. Red solo cups were his drinking receptacle of choice and the subject of his 2011 hit “Red Solo Cup.”

According to Fox News, a moment of silence for Keith was held prior to tip-off.

Oklahoma basketball shared a photo of the makeshift memorial on Twitter alongside the message: “Forever a Sooner.”

𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐚 𝐒𝐨𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐫 ❤🤍 pic.twitter.com/RfH9Stz4C8 — Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) February 7, 2024

Keith was a lifelong supporter of Oklahoma athletics. He was a regular fixture at football games and supported the school’s other teams whenever he could.

"The OU Athletics family is incredibly saddened by the passing of our dear friend Toby Keith. It’s a profoundly sad reality to exist in a world where Toby doesn’t. He brought life and joy to every room he entered, and our hearts are dimmer today without him,” Oklahoma Athletics said in a statement shared to social media earlier Tuesday. "An American icon and a stalwart Sooner. A superstar talent and a fierce friend of our program. We thank him for the unwavering support he always gave, his generosity as a human being and the countless smiles and memories he created here in Oklahoma and around the world."

The OU Athletics family is incredibly saddened by the passing of our dear friend Toby Keith. It's a profoundly sad reality to exist in a world where Toby doesn't. He brought life and joy to every room he entered, and our hearts are dimmer today without him. An American icon and a… pic.twitter.com/NAcSDKgyFa — Oklahoma Sooners (@OU_Athletics) February 6, 2024

Keith leaves behind wife Tricia, his three children, Shelley, Krystal and Stelen, as well as his mother and two siblings.

Our hearts are with the Keith family and all those whose lives Toby touched.



For more Southern Living news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Southern Living.