Oklahoma babies need Infant Crisis Services. We need your help to keep going.

For low-income families with babies and toddlers, neither food stamps nor WIC benefits allow the purchase of diapers or wipes. When raising young children, diapers and wipes are a basic need. Without clean diapers, little ones are at greater risk for diaper rash, bladder infections and toxic stress, while mothers may experience increased levels of maternal depression and anxiety if they cannot provide these items to their children.

If a family can afford to send their child to day care, sending diapers to the facility is required. If they are unable to do so, it can result in parents missing work or school, often resulting in a smaller paycheck, putting a strain on resources to buy the next round of diapers. Last year, nearly a fourth of U.S. families with diaper need reported having to miss work or school due to the inability to provide diapers for their children. These statistics are heartbreaking and are not slowing down.

In 2023, Oklahoma was home to nearly 150,000 children under age 3, nearly a fourth of which lived below the federal poverty level, a number 5% higher than the national average. We know there are Oklahoma parents who need diapers for their children, but cannot afford them. This is why Infant Crisis Services exists. As one of three National Diaper Bank Network members in Oklahoma, we contributed to the more than 2 million diapers distributed to babies and toddlers in our state in 2023.

For 40 years, Infant Crisis Services has stood as a beacon of hope and support for infants and toddlers in Oklahoma, providing essential food, formula and diapers to families in need. Founded in 1984, Infant Crisis Services emerged from a humble yet powerful vision: No baby should go hungry. It stands as a testament to what can be achieved when a community comes together, driven by compassion and a shared commitment to the well-being of its youngest members.

The need for this organization is as pressing today as it was 40 years ago. Despite advancements in social services, many families in Oklahoma continue to struggle to provide their children with essential items. In 2023 alone, Infant Crisis Services provided 1,165,400 diapers, 286,251 bottles of formula, and 15,168 food packages to families across the state.

These numbers are more than statistics; they represent real children and families whose lives have been touched by the organization's work.

To secure the next 40 years of its services, Infant Crisis Services is launching the first phase of an endowment campaign, with an initial goal of raising $4 million. This endowment will provide a stable financial foundation, ensuring that the organization can continue to meet the needs of the community regardless of economic fluctuations or unforeseen crises. The interest generated from this endowment will fund its programs, allowing the nonprofit to expand its reach and adapt to the evolving needs of the community.

Help Infant Crisis Services honor the past, celebrate the present, and invest in the future. Ensure that this vital support network remains a pillar of our community for 40 more years. Together, we can continue to make a difference, one child, one family, one diaper at a time.

Miki Farris

Miki Farris is executive director and co-founder of Infant Crisis Services in Oklahoma City.

