OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE: Nero learns emulating dad

May 25—Family, faith and brotherhood mean a lot to retired machine operator Tyrone Nero.

His family has deep roots in the Four Mile area east of Fort Gibson.

"I watched my dad growing up," Nero said. "He would help those in the community, he was a deacon at our church. I watched him just being such a positive influence in my life, I decided to help those that I could."

The family attended Four Mile Branch Baptist Church, one of the oldest churches in the area.

"My grandma was my biggest influence," Nero said. "She raised my brothers and sisters. She was a strong woman who instilled in us to know the Lord."

He attended Fort Gibson Schools, where he became homecoming king and a class president.

Nero joined Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity at Northeastern State University and got back involved with the fraternity as an adult. He said that in college, it was more for the notoriety, but now it's more for the service.

"I just agreed with the values they had about community and men helping other men," he said. "One of the great things I enjoy is working with a lot of positive men helping with the community."

The fraternity's Muskogee chapter recently distributed scholarships to five outstanding students. The brothers also distribute turkeys or ham during holidays.

Nero has been involved at Dean's Chapel Baptist Church for 18 years. His role as a deacon involves some of the leadership and administrative aspects of the church.

"We try to meet needs of the church, help in the community," he said. "We just remodeled inside of the church last year."

He also teaches about 10 church youth members each Sunday.

His latest project hits closest to home. He is helping plan the Nero family reunion, set for June and involving about 150 people.

"I love people, interacting with people," he said. "Treat anyone the same whether they're the janitor or president of a company. Everyone has value. I met people I have a lot of respect for."

Nero and his wife also enjoy gardening.

"She has a green thumb," he said. "I have to do the mulching, and it's time for me to get the weeds out, I go in there and pull by hand."

Nero enjoys family reunionsTyrone Nero said he feels honored to host the family reunion at Four Mile Branch.

"We've been to other cities, but it doesn't have the feel that home has," he said. "That's what we we want to let them know is that we're family."

The reunion extends to second cousins, third cousins and beyond, he said.

"There are people I've talked to that I've never met," he said. "I talked to a cousin of mine in Kentucky, never met him before. First time on the phone, we talked 20 minutes and it was just amazing. He was talking about how he came to Fort Gibson in the 70s, when I was little. He's bringing his kids and grandchildren here for the first time."

Nero said he see similarities throughout his extended family.

"We don't have very big men in our family," he said. "My dad was probably 6-1."

The reunion will feature a visit to the historic Four Mile Branch cemetery near Fort Gibson.

"We have relatives buried there who have a lot of history," he said. "We pass that history along. It's important that our youth understand the headstones, who's buried here and how we're related."

Spread the word to youthAs a youth Sunday school teacher, Nero says he hopes to instill a desire to learn more about the Lord.

He said he spends a week studying and praying before each lesson.

"I try to make the word relevant for today," he said. "Even though I'm older, I try to let the kids know that in the situations they face, it doesn't matter. They still deal with certain issues and the Bible addresses it."

He cited peer pressure as one example.

"There's a lot of drugs in the school," he said. "We had it in our day and it's still happening now, and kids are still choosing that lifestyle. We have to let them know that the Lord has something better for you, that He has a plan for you than a life on drugs."

Nero said he knows the message is getting through when the students ask questions.

"There's not a dumb question," he said. "I encourage them to ask questions, because they want to know how to deal with certain situations. I try to direct them to what the Word says."

He said he relies on divine help when he teaches.

"When the Holy Spirit helps you teach, you can see it in their eyes because they want to learn more," he said. "I don't know how the Holy Spirit does it, he just moves."

Loves to serve communityNero loves serving the community through Alpha Phi Alpha, particularly through holiday turkey or ham giveaways over the past five years.

"At Thanksgiving, we give out 250 turkeys, at Christmas we hand out ham for the community," he said. "We do Easter, almost all the major holidays."

He said Dr. Jewell Daniels, a Muskogee physician, helps the fraternity pay for the meats.

"The reason we like it so much is that we help so many who come back and let us know how much they really appreciate them," Nero said.

Planning begins about a month before each giveaway.

"Our president, Doyle Rowland gets the brothers together and lets us know what to expect, what to look forward to," he said. "We all work together and try to get it done."

Nero said it takes about three hours for 10 fraternity brothers to hand out the turkeys.

"The line is long," he said. "People are aware of the tickets we hand out and know they have to be there at the window to get the supplies."

He loves helping a family who could not afford a turkey or ham.

"It's just, man, it's really moving to be a part of this," he said. "To help someone else enjoy a holiday means a lot."

HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?

"I was raised all my life around Muskogee pretty much. Raised in Fort Gibson. This is a great place to raise a family."

WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?

"I've always loved this place, not too big and not too small. There are a lot of kind-hearted people."

WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?

"Youth need something to do. I have grandkids and I want to see something for them, some activities besides sports."

WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?

"I really don't have one. There are so many I value. The advice people give, or the wisdom that they share. I gather from whether young or old. I value a lot of people in Muskogee, not one person."

WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?

"The most meaningful to me was when my son got married in our back yard, him and his wife, during COVID. We couldn't have any guests, so it was just 10 of us here."

WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?

"I stay busy every day. It's either yard work or being with the grandkids or just helping out different individuals. I like to help others."

HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?

"It's a quiet place where you can raise a family. You can go as fast or as slow as you want in Muskogee, and I prefer the slow life, the relaxing life."