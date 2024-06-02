OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE: Goebel's heart is where her home is

Jun. 1—Lisa Goebel says she can look through her front window and see the house where she grew up.

The neighborhood, Kendall Place, is a part of her childhood, a part of her family. Her grandfather was early Muskogee cattleman and businessman L.R. Kershaw.

"My grandfather came from Illinois and came down here and bought a bunch of land," she said. "He was a receiver for a lot of banks in Morris and Okmulgee. He actually ran for governor, back in the 1930s against Alfalfa Bill Murray. He stepped out when he knew Murray was going to win."

She said her grandmother, Claire Kershaw, was an artist.

"When we were young, we used to go to her house and she'd let us go sit in dining room," Goebel said. "She'd do her children and great grandchildren in pastels, and we would sit very still for her to draw us."

An old photo of the Kershaw family is printed on one of Goebel's pillows.

Goebel has lived in her current house since 2005.

"At the time it was the only house on the market I could find," she said. "It was close to my mother and I was thinking ahead and I could be near her in case she needed me. I got to spend a lot of time with her."

The house is filled with family heirlooms and other treasures.

"Most of the blue stuff in my house was my mom's," Goebel said. "I really like the art work — etchings and paintings by different artists."

Goebel finds other items from estate sales, garage sales and thrift sales. Fort Smith is a favorite shopping area. She said she likes eclectic things, "stuff you wouldn't find two or three of."

She also has a treasured collection of rocks she found while kayaking on the Illinois River

"The river is my happy place," she said. "I like to go during the week when no-one is there."

Many are heart-shaped rocks Goebel said she found in odd places.

"After my mom passed away, I began seeing hearts everywhere," she said. "I never really said 'hey Mom, give me a sign. After I started seeing these, I 'd look up and say 'I know that's you, thanks.' It was a was a sign that everything was OK."

Cherishing memories of childhood

Lisa Goebel cherishes memories of growing up in the Kendall Place neighborhood.

"There were families in almost every house," she said. "And each family had five kids, seven kids, nine kids."

Goebel recalls how the families were all friends.

"The adults would get together and there would be dinner parties," she said. "When one of us would have a birthday party, and all the neighbor kids would come. I remember trick or treating, and specifically one house, they would bring the candy in a silver tray and make us feel so special as a kid."

Winter was a special time of building snowmen and snow forts.

"We would always go sledding," Goebel said. "We would start on top of West Okmulgee, and sled all the way to the library, They would close Okmulgee, that was a huge deal."

Then came spring and summer. She recalled fetching tennis balls lobbed over the fence at a neighbor's backyard tennis court.

"I remember Mrs. Bebb's house and I picked all the tulips she had planted," Goebel said. "My mom took me over there and made me apologize. We were like a big family"

Goebel Creates backyard paradise

Goebel turned her back yard into an oasis.

"I come out here every day to either water or weed," she said. "Once it's planted you just get to watch it come up, and once it dies back, something else comes up in its place. That's why I have to cut back on a lot of stuff."

Different colored hearts are painted on a cinderblock wall.

"I was on a trip to Mexico, and it was after my mom passed, and I said I'm going to paint that on my wall," she said.

Her garden beds are lined with big rocks she found on country roads.

"Most of these plants have come back, so I don't have to do much other than weed," she said, showing off hostas, iris, pink salvias.

"And they all come in phases," Goebel said. "Like I'll have the blue ajuga coming up. I have the clematis coming up, echinacea."

One corner has a rose of Sharon tree.

"I'm not a master gardener by any means," she said. "But I really enjoy taking care of the flowers, they care of me."

Works to keep history of neighborhood

Goebel seeks to preserve her neighborhood's character through involvement in the Kendall Place Historic District.

She recalled group members planting daffodils, and even a tree, years ago.

"We have a Christmas party every year."

Residents get together for projects and events, including the Azalea Clean-up late in March.

"I believe this year we're going to do a garage sale," Goebel said. "Each individual house does their own sale, but it's a fun thing for people to do."

The group involves new residents as well as longtime neighbors.

"We're trying to get new membership, get them involved so that they know who's next door," she said. "The best part is that it's blended, it's not all just young or old or Black or white or Hispanic. It's just everyone coming together as one big neighborhood, and I love that."

HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?

"I was born and raised here. My grandfather came here many moons ago. He was in the cattle business, oil business, real estate, L.R. Kershaw. His wife, Clara was a local artist, very involved in the church.

WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?

"I like the fact that it is a small town, smaller atmosphere and you can really feel more connected. I do like the history of Muskogee, the older historic districts, the big beautiful buildings that are left."

WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?

"For people to take care of their property, clean the town up, take care of some the homeowners from out of state who let their homes fall apart."

WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?

"Probably my mother, Jean Boehm. She was my very best friend. We were very close, I worked for her for years and years. I could read her thoughts and she could read mine. We had a lot of the same interests. She was an excellent cook, and if I could be half the person my mom was, I would feel truly blessed.

"There are other people I admire, like Joel Cousins. Joel tells stories I don't know about that are really interesting.

"Just too many people who are great."

WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?

"Just life in general, growing up here. Growing up in Muskogee was fun. Back in the 60s and 70s, you could stay out until 11 o'clock at night and you could hear different neighbors either call or yell at them for dinner, or ring a bell. My mom would just whistle. When we heard her whistle, it was time to come in."

WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?

"Entertain, spend time with friends, neighbors, go junking, spend time with the grandkids, garden, work in the yard. I have a neat back yard, I just put a deck in. It's my oasis."

HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?

"A beautiful small town oasis. There are so many possibilities in this town. It's unreal, if the younger generation would stop feeling privileged and work."