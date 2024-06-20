OKCPHIL returns to Red, White and BOOM! on July 3

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Oklahoma City Philharmonic is returning to Scissortail Park for the highly awaited summer event known as “Red, White & BOOM!” on July 3.

Red, White, and BOOM! is a family friendly event that allows those in attendance to experience an evening filled with patriotic music, family fun and fireworks.

“The atmosphere for ‘Red, White & BOOM!’ is electrifying,” said Maestro Alexander Mickelthwate, OKCPHIL Music Director. “The patriotic music, the cheering crowd, the fireworks. Last year we welcomed 25,000 people to the park, and this year we expect even more. It’s an exciting evening of music and magic celebrating our nation’s independence.”

Admission to the summer event is free and guests are invited to bring their lawn chairs, a blanket and anything else needed to enjoy a night filled with performances.

The event will also include — ‘OKCPHIL’ t-shirts, tote bags, and the latest Of Thee I Sing CD that will be available for purchase.

“Next season we have a fabulous lineup of concerts,” Mickelthwate said. “But events like Red, White & BOOM! allows us to celebrate the birth of our nation while coming together as a community and family. We feel the love from Oklahoma City, and we give it right back! We hope to see everyone July 3rd at Scissortail Park!”

This year’s sponsors for “Red, White and BOOM!” include Scissortail Park, Oklahoma Craft and Omni Hotels.

“Red, White and BOOM!” will be held on Wednesday July 3 at 8:30 p.m.

For more information on OKCPHIL and Red, White and BOOM! visit okcphil.org.

