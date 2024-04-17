OKC artist paints Nex Benedict mural in Plaza District: 'Celebrate the positives'

A graffiti-style yellow, white, purple and black mural that reads "Nex" adorns a wall in the Plaza Walls to memorialize Nex Benedict and recognize other LGBTQ+ youths.

The artist, Jesse Warne, is the director of the Oklahoma Murals Syndicate, a nonprofit organization that promotes and facilitates public art in Oklahoma.

He's also a professor at the UCO School of Design, and said he wants every student to feel safe from violence and political attacks.

What happened to Nex Benedict?

Benedict was a 16-year-old Owasso High School student who died in February after sustaining injuries in an altercation on school grounds. Medical examiners later determined Benedict died by suicide.

News of the high school sophomore's death has generated widespread attention, in part because of the student's gender-expansive identity and claims of bullying that led up to the fight.

Plaza District mural dedicated to Nex Benedict

A mural honoring Nex Benedict painted by Jesse Warne at the Plaza Walls.

From the cat painted in the "E" to the soft and sharp edges of the mural, each design decision was intentional.

Warne said he chose the yellow, white, purple and black colors because they symbolize the nonbinary flag.

The sharp and soft edges of the mural signify masculine and feminine energies.

The cat on top of the "E" recognizes the cat Benedict was fond of, Warne said, and creates and engaging aspect of the composition.

"I wanted the mural to feel fun and celebratory and not dark and sad," Warne said. "Whenever we lose someone, I always find it easier when processing to remember happy things. Celebrate the positives."

Warne said he chose to paint the mural at the Plaza Walls because the Plaza District tries to be an inclusive place and serves as an outlet for creativity and self-expression.

He said the murals serve as inspiration and recognition for people from different backgrounds.

For people who see the Nex mural, Warne said he hopes people understand the importance of being respectful to people, especially young people.

"[Kids] should all be safe from violence and political attacks in their educational environments," Warne said.

Warne also hopes the mural brings a moment of joy or escape for anyone who was affected by Nex's death or other events that made them feel attacked for their identity.

"Sometimes the most violent or aggressive voices can be the loudest, but there are lots of other people that are welcoming and loving and supportive of our fellow Oklahomans," Warne said.

