Okay, I Seriously Can't Stop Laughing At All These Ignorant Americans Who Got Absolutely Roasted Into Oblivion So Far This Year

1.On Texas:

"Texas is like twice the size of Europe alone."
reddit.com

2.On Napoleon:

YouTube
3.On walkable cities:

TikTok
4.On the creation of language:

reddit.com
5.On the US dollar:

TikTok
6.On the American utopia:

Facebook
7.On dates:

reddit.com
8.On aluminum:

Facebook
9.On mothers:

reddit.com
10.On the European mind:

Tumblr
11.On those rubber things:

reddit.com
12.On speaking German:

reddit.com
13.On Margot Robbie:

Facebook
14.On water consumption:

TikTok
15.On NASA:

reddit.com
16.On rings:

reddit.com
17.On sustenance:

Facebook
18.On why the US doesn't need free healthcare:

Person who says why do you need universal healthcare when you can just wash your hands
u/JustADemomain / Via reddit.com

19.On Georgia:

"They found a humanoid tooth in Georgia (country not the state) that's 1.8 million years old," response: "Georgia is a state not a country (United States is a country)"
Twitter

20.On language:

"I'm American and here in the state miss we say whala; voila is an instrument miss know everything and don't know shit"
u/couldaspongedothis / Via reddit.com

21.On Greeks:

"WHOA GREEKS STILL EXIST THAT'S SOOO COOOOOOOOLLLLLL"
YouTube

22.On the 50 states:

"Have you been to the USA before?"
u/dl8 / Via reddit.com

23.On Mount Everest:

Facebook
24.On the beauty of language:

Person who thinks American, English, and Australian are all different languages
Twitter

25.On garbage:

Person who says that 100,000 kg is equal to 17 pounds
reddit.com

26.On cheese:

Photo of cheese slicer cutting Swiss cheese, with caption: "Cutting cheese with a knife? Barbarians? We in Scandinavia use this tool"; "That's why your a country not a nation"
Facebook

27.On telling time:

Person who does not understand roman numerals on a clock
u/LibertyCapping1 / Via reddit.com

28.On gas prices:

Person who asks if Italians drive to Malta, an archipelago, to get gas
u/CreepyLP / Via reddit.com

29.On Georgia:

American who is not aware of the country of Georgia
Twitter

30.On the Middle Ages:

Person who says in very incoherent English that people in the UK still talk like it is the Middle Ages
u/sargantanhs / Via reddit.com

31.On Spain:

Facebook
32.On Spanish:

Person who asks why they speak Spanish in Europe
Tumblr

33.On Germany:

Person who says this is America, speak English, and someone says they're in Germany
u/Doggo_Epik / Via reddit.com

34.On cars versus public transportation:

Person who says cars are way better than trains because freedom and privacy are #1 in the US and sitting next to other people sucks, and someone responds have fun staying in traffic for hours while they're in their high-speed train
u/NagaToroLoli / Via reddit.com

35.On medical care:

Person who says European healthcare is worse than US healthcare, and someone says in Europe the person would owe no money for their healthcare
reddit.com

36.On war:

Person who says the Revolutionary War was fought by people without military experience, and someone points out that George Washington was a general and had help from the French military
u/Raging_Horse_Cock / Via reddit.com

37.On trains:

Person who is not impressed with Japan's bullet trains because airplanes can go twice as fast
Twitter

38.On Scottish heritage:

Person who says they are Scottish despite being American
u/INCLUDING_MY_SON / Via reddit.com

39.On the upcoming time change:

"Daylight Savings Time is my new worst enema."
Facebook

40.On licensing:

Person criticizes the misspelling of "licence," and someone explains that UK English and US English are different
u/A_Cat_Named_Frank / Via reddit.com

41.On Celsius:

Person who does not know what Celsius is and asks, "Where's that?"
u/Adorable-Ad-902 / Via reddit.com

42.And on measurements:

Person who does not understand how Europeans measure how much gas is left in their tank with the metric system

Facebook

