Okay, I Seriously Can't Stop Laughing At All These Ignorant Americans Who Got Absolutely Roasted Into Oblivion In 2023

1.On the American educational system:

Facebook
2.On speaking English:

Getty Images / Via Facebook
3.On nationality:

Twitter: @reesemo90

4.On the metric system:

Twitter
5.On mothers:

Facebook
6.On Greenland:

TikTok
7.On a good old fashioned American education:

reddit.com
8.On armies of yore:

Twitter
9.On Canadian currency:

reddit.com
10.On numerals:

Facebook / Via dakotafreepress.com

11.On the Super Bowl:

TikTok
12.On Oklahoma:

TikTok
13.On temperature:

TikTok
14.On fahrenheit:

reddit.com
15.On math(s):

Facebook
16.On the Americas:

Twitter
17.On presidents:

reddit.com
18.On pads:

reddit.com
19.On kilometers:

reddit.com
20.On Napoleon:

"just like the US"
YouTube

21.On walkable cities:

"europe chose their little walkable cities..."
TikTok

22.On the creation of language:

"It's called English and it was created in Britain."
reddit.com

23.On the US dollar:

"try to pay somewhere with dollar"
TikTok

24.On the American utopia:

"There's a tree working hard to make oxygen for you"
Facebook

25.On dates:

"Tweeting from the future?"
reddit.com

26.On aluminum:

"Spelled aluminum"
Facebook

27.On mothers:

"why not just say mother?"
reddit.com

28.On those rubber things:

"the tyre was invented in Britain..."
reddit.com

29.On speaking German:

"I'm German and I feel I understand a little but I never spoke German."
reddit.com

30.On Margot Robbie:

"Is she here on a working visa?"
Facebook

31.On water consumption:

"Americans god bless you"
TikTok

32.On NASA:

"Adopt the metric system"
reddit.com

33.On rings:

"No, not at all."
reddit.com

34.On sustenance:

"can't imagine what it's like to grow my own food"
Facebook

35.On why the US doesn't need free healthcare:

Person who says why do you need universal healthcare when you can just wash your hands
u/JustADemomain / Via reddit.com

36.On Georgia:

"They found a humanoid tooth in Georgia (country not the state) that's 1.8 million years old," response: "Georgia is a state not a country (United States is a country)"
Twitter

37.On language:

"I'm American and here in the state miss we say whala; voila is an instrument miss know everything and don't know shit"
u/couldaspongedothis / Via reddit.com

38.On Greeks:

"WHOA GREEKS STILL EXIST THAT'S SOOO COOOOOOOOLLLLLL"
YouTube

39.On Mount Everest:

"it's in South Dakota"
Facebook

40.On the beauty of language:

Person who thinks American, English, and Australian are all different languages
Twitter

41.On garbage:

Person who says that 100,000 kg is equal to 17 pounds
reddit.com

42.On telling time:

Person who does not understand roman numerals on a clock
u/LibertyCapping1 / Via reddit.com

43.On gas prices:

Person who asks if Italians drive to Malta, an archipelago, to get gas
u/CreepyLP / Via reddit.com

44.On the Middle Ages:

Person who says in very incoherent English that people in the UK still talk like it is the Middle Ages
u/sargantanhs / Via reddit.com

45.On Spain:

"Spain is in Europe..."
Facebook

46.On Germany:

Person who says this is America, speak English, and someone says they're in Germany
u/Doggo_Epik / Via reddit.com

47.On Scottish heritage:

Person who says they are Scottish despite being American
u/INCLUDING_MY_SON / Via reddit.com

48.On licensing:

Person criticizes the misspelling of "licence," and someone explains that UK English and US English are different
u/A_Cat_Named_Frank / Via reddit.com

49.On Celsius:

Person who does not know what Celsius is and asks, "Where's that?"
u/Adorable-Ad-902 / Via reddit.com

50.And on measurements:

Person who does not understand how Europeans measure how much gas is left in their tank with the metric system

Uh...don't think so.

Facebook

