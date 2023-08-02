Okay, Okay, Okay, I'm Absolutely Dying With Laughter At These 50 Internet Geniuses Who Completely And Totally Nailed Their Responses Last Month

1.On the 50 states:

&quot;Tell me what state you are from with two words&quot; Answer: From Connecticut
2.On staples:

&quot;Fuck iron supplements i&#39;m bout to just start eating staples&quot;; &quot;What if your allergic to fruit?&quot; &quot;man what... i said staples&quot;
3.On asking the tough questions:

4.On deer:

Person posts a picture of their car with white splotches on passenger side door, with message &quot;Deer were using my car as a salt lick&quot; and comment: &quot;&#39;Deer: Where do you want to go eat tonight?&#39; Other deer: &#39;Outback?&#39;&quot;
5.On being forgotten:

&quot;Tell that to my great great uncle&quot;
6.On only children:

&quot;they don&#39;t have any siblings&quot;
7.On celebrities:

Ask Reddit: People who&#39;ve had sex with celebrities, how was it? &quot;Great until they kicked me out of the wax museum&quot;
8.On books:

9.On the countries of the world:

10.On body building:

11.On pizza:

12.On censorship:

13.On purchases:

14.On Tokyo:

15.On workdays:

16.On hikes:

&quot;I think &#39;take a hike&#39; is like the funniest response to someone; like dude just get outta here and go experience the wonder of nature for a bit&quot; &quot;ancestral form of touch grass&quot;
17.On Canada:

&quot;People not from Canada, how do you see the average Canadian?&quot; &quot;By traveling to Canada&quot;
18.On bees:

&quot;i cant express how much i hate fucking bees&quot; &quot;then stop fucking bees???? it&#39;s really a simple solution&quot; &quot;YOU KNOW WHAT I MEANT&quot; &quot;Not after bee movie we don&#39;t&quot;
19.On lying:

What&#39;s the worst lie you were told as a kid? &quot;My mom would always tell me I was the &#39;easiest physical birth out of all of the kids&#39;; I felt proud until at the age of 18 I was told I was adopted&quot;

Well, then.

20.On babies:

&quot;Someone please quickly explain baby clothing sizes to me&quot; &quot;baby clothes are smaller than most adult or even childrens clothes; i hope this helps&quot;
21.On roommates:

&quot;Sometimes the only way i know my roommate is still alive is the $30 cheese that appears and disappears from our fridge&quot; &quot;Mouse roommate&quot; &quot;rat behavior&quot;
22.On the year 2000:

&quot;people born in 2000 should be like 12-14 now but they&#39;re not; that&#39;s how fucked up our world is now&quot; &quot;The older this post gets the funnier it becomes&quot;
23.On capitalization:

&quot;in elementary school, i thought the reason to capitalize the first letter of people&#39;s names was as a sign of respect, so i refused to capitalize the name of my fourth grade teacher or george bush because i did not respect them&quot; &quot;lower case (derogatory)&quot;
24.On traps:

Cat is in a cage trap outdoors, with comment &quot;my stepdad is waging war against a raccoon and his cat Sinatra is consistently the only casualty&quot; response: &quot;The cat looks so confused as to how this could possibly happen once again&quot;
25.On preparations:

&quot;You have 5 minutes to prepare before a guy breaks into your house with the intention to kill you; you cannot exit your house; what is your strategy to survive?&quot; &quot;Go to the LIVING ROOM&quot;
26.On cats:

A cat being held above an overturned plant pot with soil all over the floor, with caption &quot;Did you just unearth a cat from a pot of soil&quot; &quot;the harvest is bountiful this year&quot;
27.On goth couples:

&quot;Every january goth couples are fucking hard to try and have a halloween baby they&#39;re gonna name ophelia or some shit&quot; &quot;i&#39;m a Halloween baby but my parents are normal so I&#39;m Garrett&quot; &quot;Hi garrett&quot;
28.On atheism:

What are your views on atheism? &quot;It&#39;s a non-prophet organization&quot;
29.On fun facts:

What&#39;s a fun little fact about yourself? &quot;I turned 11 on 11/11/11 Edit: 11/11/11 for the non-Americans&quot; and comment: &quot;That edit is hilarious&quot;
30.On movies:

Reddit question: What movie made you walk out of the theater? &quot;I walked out of every movie I ever went to see, usually during or after the credits&quot;
31.On states:

Map of the USA with caption &quot;Post a state without an &#39;a&#39; in its name&quot;; response: &quot;Liquid&quot;
32.On goats:

&quot;u have a fundamental misunderstanding of how yarn is made&quot;
33.On flowers:

&quot;Wow you are not ready to hear about trees.&quot;
34.On jumping:

&quot;Do you even remember the last time you jumped?&quot;
35.On pronunciation:

&quot;Either is correct.&quot;
36.On the last decade:

&quot;My lower back&quot;
37.On glasses:

&quot;People without glasses are really out here seeing for free&quot;
38.On chickens:

&quot;To get to the other side&quot;
39.On the ocean:

40.On shrimp:

41.On dangerous animals:

42.On birds:

&quot;They&#39;re birds of pray.&quot;
43.On skeletons:

&quot;I never needed to think about this...&quot;
44.On dinner:

&quot;6 counting popeye&quot;
45.On movies today:

&quot;You couldn&#39;t make American psycho today because Christian Bale would actually kill Jared Leto for real&quot;
46.On procrastination:

&quot;i&#39;ll clap later&quot;
47.On illegal activities:

&quot;Change it to 100 pennies, put them into a sock and beat someone to death with it&quot;
48.On nuclear attacks:

&quot;Die lol&quot;
49.On heartbeats:

&quot;Especially if you are dead&quot;
50.And on hieroglyphs:

You&#39;re welcome.

