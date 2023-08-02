Okay, Okay, Okay, I'm Absolutely Dying With Laughter At These 50 Internet Geniuses Who Completely And Totally Nailed Their Responses Last Month

Snag a refurbished Fire HD 10 tablet for nearly 50% off, a Ninja kitchen system for $80 off, and more great savings up to 50% off original price.
With 10,000+ five-star Amazon ratings, you'll want to add this number to your wardrobe...stat.
Broken strollers, paying extra to sit with kids: Why isn't air travel more family-friendly?
This Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector body lotion has earned nearly 16,000 flawless reviews.
Shoppers are freaking out over these affordable anti-wrinkle creams, hair fixes and all-over beautifiers.
The "This Is Us" actress got her son a lollipop for being brave during his difficult health situation.
Some reviewers even put this triangular doodad in their tub to hold bath stuff.
Because we're pretty sure perspiration stains aren't on your summer Bingo card.
'Like wearing a foot massager': Snap up a pair of these comfy sandals for over 30% off.
The plush down alternative is encased in a soft, breathable sateen cover — get 35% off these 'cloud-like' winners while you can.