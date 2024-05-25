Okaloosa County Schools joins Summer Food Service Program

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Schools is working to ensure that kids get enough to eat during summer break by participating in the Summer Food Service Program.

Through the Summer Food Service Program, called Summer Break Spot, kids 18 years old and under can get balanced breakfasts and lunches at no cost, according to a press release. Meals will be served on-site, at no cost at a variety of school sites, the release said.

For a full list of sites, visit the Okaloosa County Schools Summer Feeding Program website.

The release notes, “The programs are only approved for geographical areas of need where 50 percent or more of the children qualify for free and reduced-price meals during the school year. A site’s times may change or it may close down due to participation.”

