OK Tourism & Recreation Dept. launches ‘Find Yourself in Oklahoma’ campaign

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department announced on Tuesday a partnership with local artists and creators to produce a stop-motion animation campaign driving tourism and economic impact.

“Find Yourself in Oklahoma” tourism marketing campaign is set to feature local artists’ production of a fully animated stop-motion video series, according to Tourism and Recreation officials.

“Oklahoma has never been showcased in a more vibrant, culturally rich and unique way,”. “We’re incredibly proud to partner with Loud Cloud Animation Studio to bring to life a whimsical, adventurous view of our state like you’ve never seen before. We know that by partnering with local artists and creators to continue telling Oklahoma’s story in an authentic way, the state’s 3rd largest industry will only continue to see even more record-breaking growth.” Executive Director of the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department Shelley Zumwalt

Visitors can expect familiar characters featured in the campaign, including the State Parks Animal Ambassadors as well as the campaign’s star, Bigfoot, whose lore has been enjoyed by Oklahomans for generations and celebrated through events like the Honobia Bigfoot Festival each year in the Kiamichi Mountains.

“As a lifelong Oklahoman, working on this project was a dream come true,” said Loud Cloud Creative Director and Founder Mason Drumm. “I’ve had the opportunity to work with companies like Universal, Hasbro and LEGO, but getting the chance to tell Oklahoma’s story in the medium that I love is definitely the highlight of my career. I could work anywhere in the country, but I’ve chosen to start and keep my animation studio in Oklahoma. I’m honored to be part of the blossoming creative community. I love this state, I love my city, and I love showing the rest of the world that Oklahoma belongs on the big stage.”

Notable highlights from the creation of the project are outlined below:

The project features seven diverse locations across Oklahoma, all of which were crafted by hand using felt, paper, foam and other items.

Locations featured include Tally’s Cafe in Tulsa, Route 66, Talimena State Park, Sequoyah State Park, Quartz Mountain State Park, Natural Falls State Park, Tellers, and the First National Bank and Building in Oklahoma City.

OTRD partnered with Loud Cloud Animation Studio, VI Marketing and Branding and more than 20 local artists and volunteers.

Academy Award-winning puppet fabricator Tennessee Reid Norton and his international team of crafters participated in the project.

The University of Oklahoma’s Fabrication Lab partnered with Loud Cloud and OTRD to help with the animation.

To watch the full video or learn more about the Find Yourself in Oklahoma campaign, visit FindYourselfInOK.com.

