Oily pores? These 'grossly satisfying' nose patches are less than $2 a pop

Large pores, acne and blackheads aren't just for teenagers — they can and do happen well into adulthood. Whether you get them on your nose, cheeks or all over your T-zone, they're a pain to deal with. Yes, things like silicone-based primers can hide them temporarily, but the best way to clean out the crud is either to enlist professional help from a dermatologist or use a hydrocolloid nose patch that's designed for the job.

New York–based dermatologist Shereene Idriss, MD, said she swears by one product in particular — the Mighty Patch from Hero Cosmetics. And right now, you can get 10 of ’em for $17, which works out to less than two bucks apiece.

"These are made of a hydrocolloid material, which is a water-loving material that will draw up all of that gunk from your pores," Idriss explained.

The doctor continued: "These are not to be confused with classic pore strips, which basically you leave on for 10 minutes, and then you wax it off your nose, leaving behind open, dilated pores that are more likely to fill up again over time and get bigger if you keep doing it over and over and over again."

Unlike traditional strips, these are designed to stay put for six hours. Wash your face using your normal routine, then place one of these strips on your nose and leave it undisturbed overnight. Wake up, remove, and be amazed that the Mighty Patch has latched onto the grime locked into your pores and left behind clear, smooth skin.

Bear in mind that the patch turns white as it fills up with the nasties lingering in your skin; reviewers call the process "grossly satisfying."

These flexible, gentle and comfortable patches target pimples and oily pores with an absorbent hydrocolloid gel that traps the nasties. (Photo: Amazon)

"Amazing" and "miraculous" are common themes among five-star reviewers.

One happy reviewer said, "I was amazed! It was slightly annoying to have on at night, but when I woke up, all of those problem blackheads on my nose were either gone or loosened up. ... The patch is easy to remove and doesn't hurt at all, like some of the other nose strips. I'm so impressed!"

Another reviewer called it "Seriously an unexpected miracle. ... Pore strips have always pulled a few [blackheads] out, but mostly just left a white film behind. I applied this clear plastic patch and went to sleep. [In the morning] I could see that about 75% of my blackheads/sebum were gone."

"Applying the patch itself was a little awkward at first but not impossible," noted one reviewer. "As far as clearing the skin, this product really improved my oily nose area, and I love it. The adhesion is pretty strong so just be aware when you take it off." Good to know!

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.